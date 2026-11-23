Utah Low Rate helps self-employed buyers finance Park City homes with jumbo bank statement loans

Daniel Paris of Utah Low Rate helps entrepreneurs finance Park City primary and second homes, from Kimball Junction to Deer Valley, using bank deposits.

- Daniel Paris, Mortgage Loan Officer, Utah Low RateMURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah Low Rate, a Utah mortgage brokerage led by loan officer Daniel Paris, is helping self-employed buyers in Park City and the greater Summit County area finance luxury homes through jumbo bank statement loans.Park City is one of the most expensive housing markets in the Mountain West. Most purchases in Old Town, Deer Valley, Promontory, Kimball Junction and the Jordanelle area require jumbo or super jumbo financing. Many of those buyers own businesses, run medical or legal practices, invest in real estate or earn 1099 income. Their tax returns often show far less income than their businesses actually produce."In Park City I see the same story every month," said Daniel Paris of Utah Low Rate. "A business owner has strong cash flow and real assets, but after depreciation and write-offs the tax return says they can't afford the home. A jumbo bank statement loan lets the lender look at deposits instead, and suddenly the numbers make sense."With a jumbo bank statement loan, qualifying income is calculated from 12 or 24 months of personal or business bank statements rather than tax returns. Depending on the lender, programs can be used for primary residences, second homes and investment properties. That flexibility matters in a resort market where many buyers are purchasing a mountain home in addition to a primary residence elsewhere.Park City buyers also face property-specific questions that affect jumbo approvals, including:. Condo and condo-hotel projects that may not meet standard lender guidelines. Short-term rental restrictions and HOA rules. Higher reserve requirements on large loan amounts. Second home versus investment property classificationBecause Utah Low Rate is a broker working with multiple wholesale lenders, Paris can compare how different lenders treat the same file, from expense factors on business statements to maximum loan amounts and condo eligibility."The lender that's right for a $1.2 million Kimball Junction townhome isn't always the lender that's right for a $4 million Deer Valley ski-in, ski-out home," Paris said. "Matching the file to the lender is where a broker earns their keep."Buyers can learn more on Utah Low Rate's guide to Park City bank statement loans. Larger purchases are covered on its super jumbo mortgage loans page, and self-employed qualifying is explained on its page about jumbo loans for self-employed borrowers.Buyers can call Daniel Paris at 801-604-4949, 24/7, to start a Park City jumbo pre-approval.About Utah Low RateUtah Low Rate (utahlowrate) is a Utah mortgage brokerage led by Daniel Paris, a loan officer with 27 years of experience specializing in jumbo, bank statement and Non-QM home loans statewide, including Park City and Summit County. Utah Low Rate is located at 512 East Winchester Street, Murray, UT 84107. Daniel Paris, NMLS #243976. Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend; all loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines.

DANIEL PARIS

UTAHLOWRATE

+1 801-604-4949

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Park City Jumbo Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Luxury Buyers News Provided By UTAH LOW RATE November 23, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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