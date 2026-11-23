TrueFit boat cover

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New online retailer offers boat owners access to genuine Carver covers, made-to-order products, and a simplified shopping experience.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrueFit Covers, a new brand specializing in custom-fit boat covers and marine protection products, officially launches with a mission to make finding the right cover easier for boat owners across the United States.As an authorized Carver dealer, TrueFit Covers provides access to genuine Carver by Covercraft products, including custom-fit boat covers, pontoon covers, jet ski covers, bimini tops, and outboard motor covers. Each product is designed to match specific boat models, helping customers find reliable protection without the uncertainty of choosing a universal cover.The brand was developed in response to a common challenge among boat owners: finding a cover that fits properly and provides dependable protection against outdoor conditions. Universal covers can sag, flap in the wind, collect rainwater, and wear down over time. TrueFit Covers addresses these concerns by offering products patterned for individual boat makes, models, and configurations.Customers can search the online store by boat year, make, and model, select the appropriate cover and fabric, and place an order directly through the website. Once an order is confirmed, Carver by Covercraft cuts and sews the selected cover at its manufacturing facility in Landrum, South Carolina. Products are made to order and shipped directly to customers.TrueFit Covers offers two primary fabric options: Sunbrella marine acrylic, known for its fade resistance and breathability, and Sun-DURA marine polyester, which provides durable, water-resistant protection at a more accessible price point. Depending on the fabric, Carver covers include prorated manufacturer warranties of up to 10 years covering fabric and construction.The brand combines specialized product knowledge with a customer-focused shopping experience. The team assists customers with product selection, fit questions, order updates, returns, and warranty claims.With its launch, TrueFit Covers aims to become a trusted online destination for boat owners seeking properly fitted marine covers, quality materials, and straightforward customer service.About TrueFit CoversTrueFit Covers is an authorized Carver dealer specializing in custom-fit boat covers and marine protection products. The company offers boat covers, pontoon covers, jet ski covers, bimini tops, motor covers, and related accessories. Based in Aventura, Florida, TrueFit Covers serves customers throughout the United States.

Slava Stanley

TrueFit Covers

+1 (305) 707-7506

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TrueFit Covers Launches New Brand Dedicated to Custom-Fit Boat Covers and Marine Protection News Provided By Absolute Web Services November 23, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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