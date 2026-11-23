MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pathwelle, Georgia's only designated Spinal Flow Clinic, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award Winner, recognizing the practice's impact in delivering gentle, nervous system–centered wellness care to clients across North Georgia. With locations in Canton and Cumming, Pathwelle has quickly become a trusted destination for individuals seeking relief from chronic stress, pain, and nervous system dysregulation.Built around the Spinal Flow Technique, a hands-on modality that supports the body's natural healing through spinal integration, Pathwelle offers a refreshingly focused approach to modern wellness. Clients often arrive carrying the physical and emotional weight of high-stress lives: tight shoulders, shallow breathing, ongoing pain patterns, and burnout. Through personalized assessments and ongoing care plans, sessions aim to restore communication between the brain and body, allowing the nervous system to shift out of constant defense mode and back into balance. Services include individual sessions, healing packages, and monthly memberships designed for both short-term support and long-term regulation.Founder and certified Spinal Flow Practitioner Samantha Seagren built Pathwelle around the belief that true healing begins at the root.“So many people are living in a constant state of overload without realizing how deeply it affects their health,” said Samantha.“This award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in the work and the changes they feel in their daily lives.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Award honors Pathwelle's steady growth, its role in local wellness education through workshops and retreats, and its ability to expand without losing its personalized, grounded approach. With clients traveling from across the region and flexible scheduling designed to meet people where they are, Pathwelle continues to build a reputation rooted in consistency, care, and results.For more information click here!

Samantha Seagren

Pathwelle

+1 404-585-1981

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Pathwelle Wins 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Innovative Nervous System–Focused Care News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 23, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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