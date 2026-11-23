MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Andrew Legge, Founder of Havelock Wool, NV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As builders and contractors contend with extended insulation lead times, Havelock Wool is helping keep projects on schedule with ready-to-ship natural sheep's wool insulation. The company reports that it is dispatching qualifying orders within 48 hours, offering a high quality alternative for residential and commercial projects facing material delays.As insulation seasonality peaks and construction timelines tighten nationwide, supply chain bottlenecks for traditional mineral wool insulation threaten to stall residential and commercial projects. Havelock Wool's natural sheep's wool insulation offers builders and homeowners another option, combining reliable availability with moisture management, thermal and acoustic performance, and the benefits of a naturally sourced material."Builders and homeowners shouldn't have to put their projects on hold for months while waiting for insulation," said Andrew Legge, CEO of Havelock Wool. "We're ready to help keep those projects moving. We have the capacity to dispatch qualifying orders quickly, and we're offering a higher integrity, natural alternative that brings meaningful benefits beyond availability, including moisture management, indoor air quality, and thermal and acoustic performance. We're also excited to welcome new customers to a material they might not have considered otherwise."Why Builders Are Considering Natural Sheep's Wool InsulationWhile ROCKWOOLand traditional mineral wool options remain vulnerable to manufacturing bottlenecks, Havelock Wool delivers distinct performance advantages for modern building envelopes:Active Moisture Management: Unlike mineral wool, which can trap interstitial moisture if water vapor penetrates the cavity, sheep's wool is naturally hygroscopic. It absorbs and releases moisture without losing thermal performance, preventing mold growth and protecting wall assemblies from structural rot.Indoor Air Purification: Wool fibers permanently bind harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as formaldehyde, actively purifying indoor air rather than relying on synthetic binders.Safer, Itch-Free Installation: Free of irritating mineral fibers, glass dust, or synthetic binders, Havelock Wool requires no specialized protective gear during installation, accelerating jobsite productivity and keeping crews comfortable.Thermal & Acoustic Excellence: Delivering consistent R-values alongside high-density sound attenuation, Havelock Wool regulates interior temperatures efficiently while dampening acoustic transmission between rooms.Ready for Immediate DispatchHavelock Wool offers full coverage across standard residential and commercial framing profiles (including R-14 and R-22 batts, loose-fill wool, and acoustic sound panels). All standard orders placed directly through Havelock Wool or participating distribution partners ship within 48 hours to minimize project downtime.For ordering details, technical specifications, or builder inquiries, visit .

Andrew Legge, Founder & CEO

Havelock Wool

+1 775-971-4870

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Havelock Wool Confirms Consistent Delivery Options Amid Competitor Supply Delays News Provided By MAKE Digital Group November 23, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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