Recognition highlights company's continued growth and commitment to serving communities across the region

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Towne Properties announced that it ranked No. 41 on the 2026 Deloitte Cincinnati 100, a ranking of the largest privately held companies in the Cincinnati Tri-State region.For more than six decades, Towne Properties has built a reputation for excellence in property management, real estate development, construction services, and community association management. Being recognized once again among the region's largest private companies reflects the strength of the company's associates, clients, residents, board members, and business partners."For more than 65 years, Towne Properties has grown by focusing on people, relationships, and service. Being recognized again on the Deloitte Cincinnati 100 is an honor and a testament to the dedication of our associates and the trust our clients place in us every day." Adam Bortz, CEOTowne Properties has been named to the Deloitte Cincinnati 100 for 43 consecutive years, making it one of a select group of companies that has appeared on the list every year since its inception in 1983. The company ranked No. 41 in 2026, reflecting its continued growth and long-standing commitment to serving residents, boards, owners, and business partners throughout the region.About the Deloitte Cincinnati 100The annual Deloitte Cincinnati 100 list salutes the largest privately held companies in the Cincinnati Tri-State region. These companies play a key role in the region's economy. The Deloitte Cincinnati 100 list is selected based on company-reported annual sales revenue.About Towne PropertiesFounded in 1961, Towne Properties is a full-service real estate firm specializing in apartment communities, condominium and homeowners association management, commercial property management, real estate development, construction services, and financial services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Towne Properties manages and develops communities throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina and Illinois.

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Towne Properties Named to the 2026 Deloitte Cincinnati 100 News Provided By Towne Properties November 23, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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