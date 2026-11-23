MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Nursing Referral Services (CNRS) today announced its expansion into five states: Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. This expansion increases access to personalized private-duty nursing referrals, connecting individuals and families with highly skilled independent nurses who can support a wide range of clinical needs at home and beyond. The expansion increases access to personalized private-duty nursing referrals, helping individuals and families connect with highly skilled independent nurses who can support a wide range of clinical needs at home and beyond.As more individuals choose to receive care at home, the need for flexible, individualized nursing support continues to grow. Families navigating a hospital discharge, managing chronic health conditions, or seeking additional nursing support alongside existing home health or hospice services often need more flexibility than traditional care models can provide.Concierge Nursing Referral Services helps address these needs through a personalized, white-glove referral model that carefully screens and matches independent registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical or vocational nurses (LPNs/LVNs) based on each client's clinical needs, preferences, schedule, and required level of expertise."Expanding Concierge Nursing Referral Services reflects our broader commitment to helping individuals and families access the right level of support as their needs evolve," said Katie Safari, President of Concierge Nursing Referral Services. "By extending access to specialized nursing referrals across additional markets, we're strengthening our ability to connect families with more personalized care options while supporting their preference to remain at home." Unlike traditional insurance-based home health services, which may be limited by visit schedules and coverage restrictions, CNRS offers a flexible referral model designed around each individual's needs. Families can be matched with independent nurses for focused visits, dedicated shifts, overnight support, or extended nursing care, including 24-hour coverage when appropriate and available.Personalized Nursing Support for a Wide Range of NeedsThrough its network of independent nursing professionals, CNRS facilitates referrals for several types of clinical support, including:- Acute and post-hospital care: Nursing support following surgery, hospitalization, a new diagnosis, or a significant change in health status.- Chronic condition management: Skilled nursing support for individuals managing conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, Parkinson's disease, and other complex or ongoing health needs.- Hospice and home health support: Supplemental private-duty nursing that can work alongside existing hospice or home health providers, helping families address gaps between scheduled visits.- Travel nursing support: Referrals to nurses who can accompany individuals during domestic or international travel, helping maintain continuity of care away from home.- Flexible nursing schedules: Personalized matching for short visits, overnight care, extended shifts, and around-the-clock nursing support.As CNRS expands its geographic reach, it remains focused on delivering a highly personalized nursing referral experience. Through careful screening, thoughtful nurse matching, and ongoing communication with families, CNRS helps individuals access skilled independent nursing professionals whose expertise and availability align with their unique needs and preferences. These relationships help families identify additional caregiving, geriatric care management, and specialized dementia care resources when appropriate.About Concierge Nursing Referral ServicesConcierge Nursing Referral Services has earned the trust of discerning families through a personalized, white-glove referral service, connecting them with exceptional, highly skilled independent private-duty nurses who provide thoughtful clinical care that elevates life wherever it's needed. As a nurse registry, we carefully screen and match independent clinical professionals to each client's medical, cognitive, physical, social, and emotional needs, pairing families with the right nurse, not just an available one. Our referral process considers the client's needs, requested schedule, nurse licensure, experience, and availability. The referred nurse is self-employed and is responsible for the nursing services they provide. At Concierge Nursing Referral Services, we stay connected with families through regular check-ins, maintaining open communication to ensure that every nurse match is a success. CNRS does not direct or supervise the independent nurse's clinical practice.

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Concierge Nursing Referral Services Expands to Five States, Increasing Access to Personalized Private-Duty Nursing News Provided By TheKey November 23, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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