Carbon Performance Salt Lake City, located at Foundry43, 650 South 500 West, Suite 600, in the Granary District

The 34,000 sq. ft. facility in the redeveloping Granary District will feature nearly 200 pieces of equipment, advanced recovery amenities, coaching, and more.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carbon Performance, a growing premium training and total-body wellness company with multiple locations across the Southeast, is making its first move west, bringing its popular“more than a gym” holistic fitness concept to Salt Lake City's rapidly redeveloping Granary District.Opening in late December 2026, the new 34,000-square-foot health and wellness destination will occupy the fitness space at Foundry43, joining a growing number of businesses establishing a presence in the historic neighborhood as it transforms from its industrial roots into a vibrant, mixed-use community.The decision to make Utah home to Carbon's first Western U.S. location comes as the state currently ranks fifth nationally for overall health and has the third-lowest rate of adult physical inactivity. Founder and Owner Brent Laffey says choosing Salt Lake City, specifically the Granary District, where redevelopment plans emphasize active living and a more connected community, offers an opportunity to join a neighborhood whose vision aligns with Carbon's culture.“We see a lot of similarities between what the Granary District is becoming and the core values of Carbon,” said Laffey.“We're excited to be part of the neighborhood's future and bring our unique holistic fitness model and the strong sense of community that has become such an important part of the Carbon experience to the area.”Carbon Performance gives members everything they need for whole-body health under one roof, through a single membership, rather than relying on separate gyms and recovery studios. While every facility is built around the same performance-driven approach, premium amenities, and community-centered culture, each location is adapted to the needs and interests of its market.“We've been very intentional about growing Carbon without losing what made our original gym successful, but we also pay close attention to the region, the people we're serving, and what will make that particular location successful while maintaining the standards and culture our members expect,” said Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Carbon Performance.When Carbon Performance Salt Lake City opens its doors, members can expect a modern, premium gym where the atmosphere feels more like a luxury health club, but the focus remains firmly on performance. The facility will provide the equipment and training culture serious athletes and bodybuilders expect, while still being an environment where women, beginners, and everyday gym-goers feel welcome and supported in reaching any fitness and wellness goal.Memberships are offered in tiers, with planned amenities, services, and specialized training spaces that include:** An extensive selection of premium equipment: A major feature that sets Carbon Performance Salt Lake City apart from other gyms in the area is its nearly 200 pieces of strength and cardio equipment from world-renowned manufacturers. The space will also offer 2 full dumbbell racks with weights up to 150 lbs and dedicated training stations offering a workout experience for members of all fitness levels.** Advanced recovery amenities: Members of Carbon Salt Lake City will have access to a recovery lounge that includes personal infrared saunas, cold plunges, a CryoLounge+ recovery chair, HydroMassage, Normatec boots, and Theraguns.** Extensive group fitness classes: Whether the goal is building strength, losing weight, improving endurance, or incorporating mindfulness, mobility, and restorative movement, members will have a variety of instructor-led options. Planned offerings include a results-focused strength training series built around progressive overload (Element 6), a high-intensity interval training class (C45 HIIT), Mat Pilates, yoga, and Core & Restore.** Dedicated HYROX training: As an official HYROX-affiliated facility, Carbon will offer Salt Lake City's growing HYROX community, and any member interested in a challenging full-body training experience, a place to prepare for HYROX events and improve strength, conditioning, and athletic performance.** A community run club: To support its community-focused vision, Carbon Salt Lake City will host a free weekly run open to anyone who wants to join, member or not.** Carbon FUEL: An on-site shake bar that offers custom smoothies, pre-workout options, healthy snacks, and macro-friendly meals, including high-protein bowls and ready-to-eat Icon Meals.** Premium locker rooms: A luxury space with showers, necessities like body wash, shampoo, and towels, plus lockers and on-floor charging stations.** A posing room: A dedicated space with 360-degree mirrors for members to capture progress or practice their posing routine for an upcoming bodybuilding competition.** A retail and supplement store: Shop top-quality supplements from leading sports nutrition brands such as Raw Nutrition, a variety of energy and hydration drinks, Carbon gear, and the latest in fitness apparel.Carbon Performance Salt Lake City will also have a team of expert, certified trainers who offer one-on-one coaching for all fitness and athletic goals, with custom training and nutrition plans tailored to individual goals, supplement guidance and education, weekly check-ins, and 24/7 communication and access for support, guidance, and accountability between sessions.“Members will have a large space and access to everything they expect from a premium gym membership, but our culture is very different from a big corporate chain,” said Victoria Laffey, Co-Founder and Owner of Carbon Performance.“As we've grown, we've been intentional about preserving the personal, community-driven atmosphere that made our original gym so special, and we're excited to bring the culture that Carbon is known for to Salt Lake City.”Carbon Performance Salt Lake City is located at 650 South 500 West, Suite 600, and is expected to open in late December 2026. If you're interested in becoming a member and want to lock in the lowest membership pricing, Carbon is currently offering founding rates. To take advantage before prices go up, you can join online or schedule a tour to preview the space and join in person. Both options are available at or by calling 801-880-4416.Carbon also has two special pre-opening events open to the public on December 12 and 19. Follow Carbon Salt Lake City on Instagram to stay up to date on times, special guests, and how to attend.About Carbon PerformanceCarbon Performance is a multi-location premium training and wellness company offering a performance-driven, science-informed approach to strength training, recovery, and nutrition. Its“more than a gym” holistic fitness model integrates specialty equipment, structured coaching, advanced recovery amenities, and community inside upscale facilities designed to support long-term health and measurable results.Founded in 2020 by Brent and Victoria Laffey in Franklin, Tennessee, Carbon Performance has grown from a small private gym into a multi-state fitness and wellness company with locations in Franklin and Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Its Salt Lake City, Utah, location, opening in late December 2026, marks the company's first expansion into the Western United States.For more information, visit .MEDIA INQUIRIESFor media interested in interviews, advance opening gym tours, or coverage of our pre-opening events, contact:

Stacy McCloud

Aroluxe

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Carbon Performance Expands West, Bringing Its 'More Than a Gym' Premium Fitness and Wellness Concept to Salt Lake City News Provided By Aroluxe November 23, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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