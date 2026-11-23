Freedom Electronics addition of a 32,000-square-foot facility strengthens production capabilities and supports growing food service operations in Florida!

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expanded 32,000-square-foot facility strengthens production capabilities and supports growing food service operations in Florida!Freedom Electronics is expanding its operations with the opening of a new warehouse and production facility in Oldsmar, Florida, marking an exciting step forward for the company's continued growth and commitment to serving its customers.The new facility, located at 4027 Tampa Road, Suite 3800, Oldsmar, FL 34677, is scheduled to open for operations beginning November 18, 2026. The move is a significant growth opportunity for Freedom Electronics' production footprint, increasing its production space from 17,500 square feet to 32,000 square feet.The additional space will allow Freedom Electronics to accommodate a broader range of production activities and support the expansion of its food service operations in Florida. The new facility will produce the same full range of products currently manufactured at the company's Georgia location, providing consistency while expanding production capacity.As part of the transition, November 17, 2026, will be the final day of operations at the previous facility, with the move to the new location taking place the following day.Customers and business partners should also update their records to reflect the new address. Both shipping and billing information will change to:Freedom Electronics4027 Tampa Road, Suite 3800Oldsmar, FL 34677With its expanded footprint, increased production space, and enhanced operational capabilities, Freedom Electronics looks forward to this next chapter and continuing to deliver the products and service its customers rely on.

Jacob Morgan

Freedom Electronics

+1 866-335-1542

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Freedom Electronics Expands Operations with New Tampa, FL Warehouse News Provided By Freedom Electronics November 23, 2026, 20:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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