MENAFN - EIN Presswire) APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forge stocks one bolt bin or manages warehouse supplies, including fasteners, wear parts and replacement screens. Shops can request a visit online. There is no visit minimum.

Forge Companies LLC, also known as Forge Fastener & Supply, now offers online visit requests for its bolt bin stocking and vendor-managed inventory (VMI) service across Orlando, Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Forge's Apopka and Tampa teams check and refill shop bins on scheduled visits. Forge can take over existing bins or set up new walls with the hardware each crew uses.

For example, Forge keeps spare shredder bolts on hand for Orlando-area recycling crews and restocks bolt bins for a Tampa-area equipment rental shop.

“When a corporation is measured on monthly quotas and account expansion, bins get overfilled, unrelated lines creep onto the floor, and reps go around the buyer to grow spend,” says Darren Tamayo of Forge Companies.“Our reputation is built on customers who trust us to do what we say. You can take their word for it and bring us in to handle your warehouse, or start with one bin and see how we do.”

Existing Bolt Bins: Start With One Section

A shop can ask Forge to stock one bin, several racks or supplies across its warehouse, including fasteners, wear parts, replacement screens and other shop supplies. Shops can keep their current supplier for the rest. Forge matches the size, thread, grade and finish of each fastener. Purchasing approves new parts and substitutions. After the first refill, the shop can compare the bins with the invoice before adding more sections.

New Bin Walls and Label Options

For a blank wall or new facility, Forge supplies bins and a first fill based on the crew's work. Customers generally own their bins. The shop can install the bins and racking itself, or Forge can arrange installation.

For existing or new bins, shops can keep their labels, use Forge's standard labels or request custom labels. Shops can start with a standard label and choose changes, including colors and part-specific QR codes that open a text to Forge.

Flexible Purchasing and Min/Max Control

Shops can use one“Bin stock” purchase order per refill. The invoice lists each part, quantity and price. Forge also supports orders that list each part, along with agreed minimum and maximum stock levels and refill schedules.

Request a Shop Visit

Select“Have Forge come look” on the nearest regional page. Enter your shop ZIP and email, then choose existing bins or a new wall. Shops outside the Orlando and Tampa metros can use the form to check routes and visit timing.

Orlando and Central Florida bin stocking

Tampa Bay bin restocking

About Forge Companies

Led by CEO Steve Tamayo, Forge Companies LLC has supplied Central Florida shops and plants since 1996. Its teams handle fasteners, bin stocking, hard-to-find parts and heavy equipment. For service or technical questions, contact Darren Tamayo at... or (407) 292-2703.

Media Relations

Forge Companies LLC

+1 4072922703

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Forge Companies Expands Fastener Bolt Bin Stocking and VMI Shop Visits Across Orlando and Tampa Bay News Provided By Forge Companies LLC November 23, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.