Utah Low Rate helps founders and business owners in Lehi and Utah County qualify for jumbo loans with bank statements

Utah Low Rate helps founders, contractors and business owners in Lehi, Provo and Utah County qualify for jumbo home loans using bank deposits, not tax returns.

- Daniel Paris, Mortgage Loan Officer, Utah Low RateLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah Low Rate, a Utah mortgage brokerage led by loan officer Daniel Paris, is helping self-employed buyers in Lehi and across Utah County finance higher-priced homes through jumbo bank statement loans.Utah County has become one of the fastest-growing regions in the West, anchored by the Silicon Slopes tech corridor around Lehi, American Fork and Draper. Alongside the large tech employers, the area is home to thousands of startup founders, software consultants, contractors, home builders, direct-sales leaders and small business owners. Many are shopping for homes in Traverse Mountain, Alpine, Highland, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Provo and Orem, where larger homes often require jumbo financing.For self-employed buyers, the challenge is usually documentation, not ability to pay. Founders often reinvest profits or pay themselves a modest salary while a company grows. Contractors and builders write off equipment, vehicles and materials. The result is a tax return that shows far less income than the business actually brings in."Silicon Slopes founders often pay themselves last," said Daniel Paris of Utah Low Rate. "Their tax returns look thin, but the business deposits are strong. A bank statement loan lets the lender see that, instead of turning down someone who can clearly afford the home."With a jumbo bank statement loan, the lender calculates qualifying income from 12 or 24 months of personal or business bank statements instead of tax returns. Business statements typically have an expense factor applied, or a CPA can provide an expense letter showing the company's actual costs.Paris, who has 27 years of mortgage experience and specializes in jumbo lending statewide, says Utah County borrowers often have questions that affect which lender fits best:. Business versus personal statements when an owner moves money between accounts. How partial ownership of a company affects qualifying income. Whether recent equity or stock compensation can count toward reserves. New construction and builder timelines in fast-growing communitiesBecause Utah Low Rate is a broker, Paris can shop a single file across multiple wholesale lenders, each with its own rules on expense factors, credit scores, reserves and loan amounts."Two lenders can look at the same 12 months of statements and come up with very different income numbers," Paris said. "My job is to know which one reads a founder's file correctly before we ever submit it."Utah County buyers can learn more in Utah Low Rate's guide to Utah County bank statement loans, review options for jumbo mortgage loans for self-employed borrowers, or check the bank statement loan requirements before applying.Buyers can call Daniel Paris at 801-604-4949, 24/7, to start a Utah County jumbo bank statement pre-approval.About Utah Low RateUtah Low Rate (utahlowrate) is a Utah mortgage brokerage led by Daniel Paris, a loan officer with 27 years of experience specializing in jumbo, bank statement and Non-QM home loans statewide, including Lehi and Utah County. Utah Low Rate is located at 512 East Winchester Street, Murray, UT 84107. Daniel Paris, NMLS #243976. Equal Housing Opportunity. This is not a commitment to lend; all loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines.

DANIEL PARIS

UTAHLOWRATE

+1 8016044949

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Utah County Jumbo Bank Statement Loans Help Lehi Tech Founders Buy Homes News Provided By UTAH LOW RATE November 23, 2026, 20:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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