

Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas described the decision as a historic milestone that supplies the first evidence-backed treatment for patients who have long lacked options.

The approval positions BridgeBio to begin commercialization of its second rare-disease product after the successful launch of Attruby for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. On the company's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Neil Kumar has referred to roughly $4 billion in peak-year sales across Welgemda, infigratinib, and encaleret combined.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company's oral therapy Welgemda (ribitol) for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 ahead of the deadline.

The stock gained 4% at the time of writing.

First Approved Option For Any Form Of The Disease

The FDA on Monday cleared Welgemda for adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 30 kilograms who have genetically confirmed disease. Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 is a progressive inherited muscle disorder that weakens the shoulders, hips, and limbs and can impair breathing and walking, often starting in childhood. It is the first medicine approved for this specific subtype and the first therapy green-lit for any form of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. The gain came days ahead of the November 27 deadline for a decision on the company's application.

The approval rests on data from a randomized, placebo-controlled trial that enrolled 112 patients with confirmed LGMD2I/R9. At the 12-month interim analysis of treatment lasting up to 36 months, participants receiving Welgemda showed statistically significant gains in walking speed on a 100-meter timed test and in lung function measured by forced vital capacity, alongside clear increases in glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan, a key marker of target engagement in muscle tissue.

The medicine is given as an oral solution mixed with water and taken twice daily. The most common side effects reported were gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea and stomach pain, along with joint pain.

Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas described the decision as a historic milestone that supplies the first evidence-backed treatment for patients who have long lacked options.

The approval positions BridgeBio to begin commercialization of its second rare-disease product after the successful launch of Attruby for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. The company also has other late-stage or near-approval candidates, including oral infigratinib for achondroplasia in children and Encaleret for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1. A decision on the company's applications seeking FDA approval for the two drugs is slated for the first half of 2027.

On the company's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Neil Kumar and other executives have referred to roughly $4 billion in peak-year sales across the three assets, including Welgemda, infigratinib, and encaleret combined - matching Attruby's own $4B peak assumption.

How Did BBIO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BBIO stock stayed within the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user termed the approval a win for the patient population.

View this Stocktwits post

BBIO stock has gained 3% year-to-date

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