MENAFN - GetNews)"Dongguan Xiangqin Massage Equipment Technology Co., Ltd."HAOSHUFU is a China-based manufacturer of massage equipment, hardware and plastic products. With 21 years of manufacturing experience, 8 production lines and 10 years of export experience, the company provides OEM/ODM services and customized solutions for global brands, wholesalers and retailers.

Dongguan, Guangdong, China - November 23, 2026

Dongguan Xiangqin Massage Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the brand HAOSHUFU, is highlighting its manufacturing capabilities and OEM/ODM customization services for international businesses sourcing massage equipment, wellness accessories, hardware and plastic products. Based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China, the company combines 21 years of manufacturing experience with eight dedicated production lines and 10 years of export experience serving customers across North America, South America and Western Europe.

As international retailers, distributors, importers and private-label brands continue to evaluate manufacturing partners for personal wellness and massage products, supplier selection increasingly involves more than comparing individual product prices. Buyers must consider production consistency, material options, customization capabilities, quality management, packaging requirements, communication efficiency and the supplier's ability to support repeat orders. HAOSHUFU's manufacturing operations are structured to address these purchasing considerations through product development, manufacturing coordination and customized production services.

The company's product portfolio covers several categories of massage and personal wellness equipment, including neck massagers, silicone head brushes, scalp massager s, roller massagers, cupping cups and foot massagers. With additional experience in hardware and plastic product manufacturing, Dongguan Xiangqin Massage Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. works with business customers seeking customized product specifications and manufacturing solutions for different retail channels and target markets.

Meeting the Sourcing Requirements of International Massage Equipment Buyers

The international massage equipment market includes products designed for personal relaxation, everyday comfort, wellness routines and physical activity. For purchasing professionals, the challenge is identifying a manufacturer that can accommodate the technical and commercial requirements of a particular product while maintaining consistent production standards.

A massage equipment manufacturer is typically evaluated according to several practical factors. These include the manufacturer's experience with relevant product structures, available production processes, material sourcing, tooling capabilities, quality inspection procedures and ability to accommodate private-label requirements.

For buyers searching for a China massage equipment manufacturer, these considerations are particularly relevant when comparing factories and trading companies. A direct manufacturing relationship can provide greater visibility into production arrangements, customization possibilities and the processes involved in developing a new product.

HAOSHUFU operates within this manufacturing environment, providing OEM and ODM services for businesses that require customized massage equipment and related wellness products. Its eight dedicated production lines cover multiple product categories, allowing the company to support different manufacturing requirements within its established product range.

The company's approach focuses on understanding customer specifications before production begins. Material selection, dimensions, colors, product structure, branding and packaging can be discussed according to individual project requirements. This process allows buyers to evaluate whether a proposed product configuration is suitable for their market, distribution model and intended retail positioning.

For wholesalers and importers, these capabilities are relevant when developing product assortments or establishing longer-term relationships with a massage equipment supplier. For established brands, customization can help maintain product consistency across different product collections while supporting their own brand identity.

Pilates Back Stretcher: Manufacturing and Customization Considerations

The Pilates Back Stretcher is a relevant product category for businesses sourcing wellness and exercise accessories. Buyers evaluating a Pilates Back Stretcher generally consider product dimensions, structural design, material selection, surface texture, stability, packaging and compatibility with their intended retail positioning.

For international buyers searching for a Pilates Back Stretcher manufacturer, the sourcing process may involve evaluating both existing product designs and opportunities for customized development.

A China Pilates Back Stretcher supplier may be assessed according to its experience in plastic manufacturing, mold development, product engineering and quality inspection. These factors can influence the development process, particularly when a buyer requires a specific product shape, material composition, logo placement or packaging configuration.

OEM Pilates Back Stretcher projects generally begin with customer drawings, samples or defined specifications. The manufacturer reviews the proposed requirements and determines the production processes needed to support the project. ODM Pilates Back Stretcher development may involve a broader collaboration, with product concepts, structural adjustments, material recommendations and prototype development considered during the initial stages.

For companies comparing Pilates Back Stretcher wholesale opportunities, the purchasing decision should also consider production capacity, minimum order requirements, packaging specifications and the manufacturer's ability to maintain consistency across repeat orders.

HAOSHUFU provides OEM/ODM manufacturing and customization capabilities across its relevant product categories. Businesses interested in developing Pilates Back Stretcher products can discuss project specifications and manufacturing feasibility with the company, including potential requirements for tooling, materials, colors, logos and packaging.

Lower Back Stretcher: Product Specifications and Private-Label Requirements

Lower Back Stretcher products represent another category that buyers may evaluate when developing wellness and personal-care product collections.

For a business sourcing a Lower Back Stretcher, product selection often begins with an assessment of construction, material properties, dimensions, surface design and intended application. Retailers may also consider ease of storage, packaging size, product presentation and the information required for different distribution markets.

A Lower Back Stretcher manufacturer must understand the importance of consistent product specifications. Changes in dimensions, materials or structural details can influence the final product and its suitability for the buyer's requirements.

Businesses searching for a China Lower Back Stretcher factory may therefore compare suppliers based on their ability to review technical drawings, evaluate samples and coordinate production requirements.

OEM Lower Back Stretcher manufacturing is relevant to brands that already have established designs or product specifications. ODM Lower Back Stretcher development is more suitable for buyers seeking assistance with product concepts, design adjustments and customized manufacturing development.

For Lower Back Stretcher wholesale purchasing, buyers may also evaluate order quantities, production scheduling, quality inspection and private-label packaging options.

HAOSHUFU's experience in massage equipment, hardware and plastic products provides a manufacturing foundation for discussions involving customized wellness product projects. The company offers material, color, size, logo and packaging customization according to the requirements and feasibility of individual orders.

Back Scratcher Products and Custom Manufacturing Requirements

Back Scratcher products are relatively straightforward in appearance, but their manufacturing requirements can vary according to product design, material selection, dimensions and intended market.

Retail buyers may compare Back Scratcher products based on handle construction, surface finish, durability, portability and packaging. Importers and wholesalers may additionally consider product consistency, unit cost, order quantities and the availability of customized branding.

For businesses searching for a Back Scratcher manufacturer, the ability to translate a product specification into a repeatable manufacturing process is an important consideration.

A Back Scratcher factory may need to accommodate different handle lengths, shapes, surface textures, colors and logo applications depending on the customer's requirements. Customization can also extend to packaging materials and retail presentation.

OEM Back Scratcher sourcing generally involves manufacturing according to an existing design, drawing or sample. ODM Back Scratcher development may include adjustments to the product's geometry, material selection and appearance.

Buyers searching for a China Back Scratcher supplier or evaluating Back Scratcher wholesale opportunities should establish the technical specifications and commercial requirements before placing an order.

HAOSHUFU's hardware and plastic manufacturing experience supports discussions involving customized product structures and manufacturing processes. Potential Back Scratcher projects can be assessed according to the requested specifications and production feasibility.

Roller Massage Glove: Supporting Customized Wellness Product Development

The Roller Massage Glove is another product category relevant to personal wellness and massage accessory distributors.

When sourcing a Roller Massage Glove, buyers may evaluate the glove's construction, material flexibility, surface texture, roller arrangement, dimensions and ease of handling. Depending on the product concept, material selection and structural design can influence the overall user experience and manufacturing process.

For a Roller Massage Glove manufacturer, customization requirements may include adjustments to product dimensions, materials, colors, branding and packaging.

OEM Roller Massage Glove projects allow established brands to provide their own specifications and request manufacturing according to approved designs. ODM Roller Massage Glove projects may involve collaboration on product appearance, structural features and material combinations.

Companies searching for a China Roller Massage Glove supplier may also assess the manufacturer's experience with related massage equipment and its ability to support product development.

Roller Massage Glove wholesale purchasing requires attention to product consistency, order quantities, packaging specifications and export arrangements.

HAOSHUFU's existing roller massage product manufacturing experience provides relevant background for discussions about roller-based massage accessories. Businesses considering customized Roller Massage Glove projects can communicate their requirements for technical review and manufacturing assessment.

Facial Cupping Cups: Material Selection and Quality Considerations

Facial Cupping Cups are a product category in which material properties, product dimensions, surface finishing and packaging are important purchasing considerations.

Businesses sourcing Facial Cupping Cups may compare product designs according to size, shape, material flexibility, transparency, construction and intended retail positioning.

For a Facial Cupping Cups manufacturer, consistency in product dimensions and material specifications is particularly important. Buyers may also request customized colors, logo printing, product sets and retail packaging to suit their distribution channels.

A China Facial Cupping Cups factory may be evaluated according to its production experience, material control procedures, inspection arrangements and ability to accommodate customized orders.

OEM Facial Cupping Cups manufacturing generally follows customer-provided specifications, samples or drawings. ODM Facial Cupping Cups development may involve additional product design and customization support.

For distributors and importers considering Facial Cupping Cups wholesale purchasing, supplier evaluation should include product documentation, applicable compliance requirements, production arrangements and packaging specifications.

HAOSHUFU already manufactures cupping-related products within its massage equipment portfolio. This experience provides a relevant manufacturing foundation for buyers interested in discussing facial cupping product development and customized specifications.

The company can discuss material, color, logo and packaging requirements according to the specific project. Product compliance and documentation requirements should be confirmed for the intended destination market and product configuration.

Ankle Weights: Customization for Fitness and Wellness Product Collections

Ankle Weights are commonly considered by businesses developing fitness accessories, exercise equipment collections and personal wellness product ranges.

For purchasing professionals, important product considerations may include weight specifications, outer materials, filling materials, stitching, fastening systems, dimensions and packaging.

Ankle Weights manufacturer selection requires attention to production consistency and the ability to meet the customer's approved specifications. Weight accuracy, material durability and construction quality can all influence product acceptance and repeat purchasing decisions.

Businesses searching for a China Ankle Weights supplier may compare factories according to their experience with relevant materials, sewing processes, assembly arrangements and quality inspection procedures.

OEM Ankle Weights manufacturing allows brands to specify product weight, appearance, colors, logo placement and packaging. ODM Ankle Weights development may involve discussions about product structure, material combinations and design requirements.

For Ankle Weights wholesale buyers, the evaluation process may also include order quantities, sample approval, production lead times and shipment arrangements.

HAOSHUFU's experience in massage equipment, hardware and plastic products provides a foundation for customized product manufacturing discussions. Ankle Weights projects can be reviewed according to the proposed product structure, material requirements and manufacturing processes. Any specific production capability or technical requirement should be confirmed during project evaluation.

Scalp Massager: An Established Product Category in the Company's Portfolio

Scalp Massager products are among the established categories associated with HAOSHUFU's manufacturing operations.

These products are commonly evaluated according to their structural design, contact materials, flexibility, handle configuration, product dimensions and overall finish.

For a Scalp Massager manufacturer, maintaining consistent product specifications is important when supplying retailers and brands that require repeat orders. Material selection and product construction should be considered in relation to the intended design and market requirements.

A China Scalp Massager factory may offer different customization possibilities depending on its manufacturing processes and available tooling.

OEM Scalp Massager production is relevant for customers with existing product designs, while ODM Scalp Massager development can support buyers seeking customized product concepts.

A Scalp Massager supplier may also be evaluated according to its ability to provide samples, discuss material alternatives, apply customer logos and develop packaging suitable for different retail channels.

Scalp Massager wholesale buyers often consider whether the manufacturer can support a consistent supply arrangement and accommodate different colors, product sizes and branding requirements.

HAOSHUFU manufactures scalp-related massage products, including silicone head brushes and head massagers. The company offers customization options covering materials, colors, sizes, logos and packaging, subject to the specifications of each project.

This product category is part of the company's broader massage equipment manufacturing operations and reflects its experience in producing personal-care and wellness accessories.

Neck Support and Neck Massage Roller: Manufacturing for Everyday Comfort Products

Neck Support and Neck Massage Roller products are relevant to businesses sourcing personal comfort and massage accessories.

For Neck Support products, buyers may evaluate product dimensions, support structure, material softness, surface finishing, durability and intended use. Different product concepts may require different combinations of plastic, silicone, textile or other materials.

A Neck Support manufacturer should be able to review customer specifications and understand the relationship between product structure, materials and manufacturing requirements.

Businesses searching for a China Neck Support factory may also assess whether the supplier can accommodate private-label requirements, customized colors, logos and packaging.

OEM Neck Support production typically follows customer-provided drawings, samples or specifications. ODM Neck Support development may involve product design discussions and customized structural development.

For Neck Support wholesale purchasing, buyers should consider product consistency, packaging, order quantities and destination-market requirements.

Neck Massage Roller products involve another set of manufacturing considerations. Buyers may assess roller dimensions, construction, material combinations, surface texture and product handling characteristics.

A Neck Massage Roller manufacturer must pay attention to consistent product geometry and the manufacturing processes used to produce the roller components.

OEM Neck Massage Roller projects can be based on existing customer designs, while ODM Neck Massage Roller projects may include design modifications and customized material selection.

Businesses comparing a China Neck Massage Roller supplier or Neck Massage Roller factory may also evaluate tooling experience, sample development, quality control and repeat-order capability.

HAOSHUFU's manufacturing portfolio includes neck massagers and roller massage products. Its experience in these categories provides a basis for discussions involving customized neck-related wellness products.

Foot Massage Roller: Combining Product Design with Production Consistency

Foot Massage Roller products are another established category within the broader massage equipment market.

Buyers sourcing Foot Massage Roller products may consider product dimensions, roller configuration, material selection, structural stability, surface texture and packaging.

For a Foot Massage Roller manufacturer, the production process must follow the approved design and material specifications. Consistency is particularly relevant for buyers supplying retail chains, distributors or private-label brands.

A China Foot Massage Roller supplier may be assessed according to its production experience, ability to develop customized product designs and capacity to support repeat orders.

OEM Foot Massage Roller projects generally involve manufacturing according to the customer's drawings, samples or technical specifications. ODM Foot Massage Roller development may involve discussions about product structure, dimensions, materials and appearance.

For Foot Massage Roller wholesale buyers, purchasing decisions may also involve sample evaluation, packaging development, order quantities and shipping arrangements.

HAOSHUFU manufactures foot-related massage products and operates dedicated production lines for neck and foot massagers. Its experience in massage equipment manufacturing provides relevant support for customers sourcing customized foot massage products.

The company can discuss different material and color options, product dimensions, branding and packaging based on the requirements of individual projects.

OEM and ODM Manufacturing: Two Approaches to Product Sourcing

OEM and ODM manufacturing serve different purchasing requirements, and understanding the distinction can help buyers select an appropriate manufacturing arrangement.

Under an OEM arrangement, the customer generally provides an established product design, technical drawing, physical sample or detailed specifications. The manufacturer is responsible for producing the product according to the approved requirements.

This model is relevant to established brands, distributors and retailers that already have defined product specifications but require a manufacturing partner.

ODM manufacturing involves a broader development process. Buyers may provide an initial concept, market requirements or a general product direction, while the manufacturer contributes to product development, design coordination and tooling arrangements.

For companies evaluating an OEM massage equipment manufacturer, relevant questions include whether the factory can follow approved specifications, maintain production consistency, coordinate quality inspections and support customized packaging.

When evaluating an ODM massage equipment supplier, buyers may additionally consider design capabilities, sample development, mold tooling and communication during product development.

HAOSHUFU provides both OEM and ODM services. Its customization capabilities cover materials, colors, sizes, logos and packaging, with project requirements assessed according to the proposed product and manufacturing process.

The company's approach is intended to support different customer requirements, from established product designs to new customized manufacturing projects.

In-House Mold Development and Product Customization

Mold development is an important consideration in manufacturing many plastic and customized massage products.

When a customer requests a new product structure or a modification to an existing design, tooling requirements may influence product development schedules, manufacturing costs and production feasibility.

HAOSHUFU offers mold-related development and customization support, including 3D design coordination, prototyping and tooling arrangements through its manufacturing resources.

Customers can submit sketches, drawings, samples or other available product specifications for preliminary discussion.

The development process can involve reviewing product dimensions, structural requirements, material options and appearance details before the proposed manufacturing arrangement is confirmed.

Customization services may include mold customization, 3D design drawings, logo customization, packaging customization, color customization and material customization.

For buyers sourcing a Pilates Back Stretcher, Lower Back Stretcher, Back Scratcher, Roller Massage Glove or other customized product, the suitability of a manufacturing partner should be evaluated according to the actual technical requirements of the proposed item.

The same principle applies to Scalp Massager, Facial Cupping Cups, Neck Support, Neck Massage Roller and Foot Massage Roller projects.

Product-specific capabilities should be confirmed during technical review rather than assumed from a manufacturer's general product portfolio.

Quality Management and International Compliance

Quality management is an important part of international B2B purchasing, particularly for companies supplying products to multiple retail markets.

Importers and distributors generally need to understand how a manufacturer manages materials, production processes, product inspection and shipment preparation.

HAOSHUFU identifies ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 among its quality management credentials and BSCI among its social compliance credentials.

The company also identifies CE, RoHS, TSCA, CPSIA and REACH among the relevant product compliance certifications and standards associated with its business.

The applicability of individual certifications and regulatory requirements depends on the specific product, materials, destination market and relevant certification scope.

For this reason, buyers should confirm the applicable documentation for each product before proceeding with commercial orders.

In practical terms, quality management involves attention to material specifications, production consistency, inspection procedures and the final product requirements agreed upon with the customer.

For OEM and ODM orders, clearly defined specifications help establish a common reference for sample approval and subsequent production.

Buyers are encouraged to discuss their quality requirements, testing expectations, packaging specifications and destination-market compliance needs during the quotation and development stages.

Export Experience and International Business Cooperation

International sourcing requires coordination between manufacturers and customers across different countries, time zones and commercial environments.

For manufacturers serving overseas customers, export experience can be relevant to order communication, product documentation, packaging arrangements and shipment coordination.

HAOSHUFU has 10 years of export experience, with customers and business activities across North America, South America and Western Europe.

These markets involve different purchasing practices, product presentation requirements and regulatory considerations. A manufacturer working with international customers must therefore understand the importance of communicating product specifications clearly and confirming commercial arrangements before production.

For overseas retailers and wholesalers, the supplier evaluation process often includes reviewing product samples, discussing order quantities, confirming customization details and agreeing on production and shipping requirements.

HAOSHUFU works with international businesses seeking massage equipment and related product manufacturing solutions.

Its OEM and ODM services are intended to support different business models, including private-label development, customized product sourcing and wholesale manufacturing.

What Buyers Should Evaluate Before Choosing a Massage Equipment Factory

Selecting a massage equipment factory involves several considerations that extend beyond the initial quotation.

First, buyers should establish whether the manufacturer has relevant experience with the requested product category. Experience with neck massagers, scalp massagers, roller massagers, cupping products and foot massagers can provide useful context when evaluating a supplier for related product development.

Second, buyers should review customization capabilities. A manufacturer may offer different levels of support for materials, colors, dimensions, logos, molds and packaging. These capabilities should be confirmed against the specific product requirements.

Third, quality management and compliance documentation should be reviewed. Buyers should request relevant documents and confirm that they apply to the product and destination market under consideration.

Fourth, production arrangements should be discussed before an order is placed. This includes sample approval, order quantities, production scheduling, inspection requirements and packaging specifications.

Finally, buyers should consider the potential for a stable long-term relationship. Consistent communication, clear technical documentation and an established manufacturing process can help reduce misunderstandings during repeat purchasing.

These considerations apply whether a company is sourcing a Pilates Back Stretcher, Lower Back Stretcher, Back Scratcher, Roller Massage Glove, Facial Cupping Cups, Ankle Weights, Scalp Massager, Neck Support, Foot Massage Roller or Neck Massage Roller.

For international buyers, the objective is to identify a manufacturing partner whose actual capabilities and commercial arrangements match the project's requirements.

Supporting the Development of Customized Massage and Wellness Products

As product assortments continue to diversify across the personal wellness and massage equipment sectors, businesses may require suppliers capable of handling different specifications and customization requests.

A manufacturer that understands product development, materials, tooling and production coordination can provide useful support during the sourcing process.

HAOSHUFU's manufacturing operations are based in Dongguan, Guangdong, an established manufacturing location in China. The company's eight dedicated production lines, 21 years of manufacturing experience and 10 years of export experience form the basis of its current business operations.

Through its OEM and ODM services, the company works with customers on product specifications, material selection, color development, logo applications and packaging arrangements.

For businesses evaluating a Pilates Back Stretcher manufacturer, Lower Back Stretcher factory, Back Scratcher supplier, Roller Massage Glove manufacturer, Facial Cupping Cups supplier or Ankle Weights manufacturer, the company can discuss potential project requirements according to the requested product and production feasibility.

The same approach applies to Scalp Massager, Neck Support, Foot Massage Roller and Neck Massage Roller sourcing projects.

Rather than treating every product request as identical, the company emphasizes reviewing individual specifications and establishing suitable manufacturing arrangements before production.

This approach is relevant to retailers, wholesalers, importers, distributors and brands seeking customized products for their respective markets.

Contact and Business Inquiries

International businesses interested in massage equipment manufacturing, customized product development, OEM/ODM cooperation or wholesale sourcing can contact Dongguan Xiangqin Massage Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. to discuss their requirements.

The company welcomes inquiries concerning its existing massage equipment categories, product customization services, manufacturing capabilities and potential development projects.

Business inquiries can include product drawings, reference samples, estimated order quantities, material preferences, target dimensions, logo requirements and packaging specifications. Providing these details can help establish a clearer basis for technical review and commercial discussion.

About The Company

Dongguan Xiangqin Massage Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer based in Dongguan, Guangdong, China, operating under the brand HAOSHUFU. With 21 years of manufacturing experience, the company specializes in massage equipment, hardware and plastic products, supported by eight dedicated production lines and OEM/ODM customization capabilities. Its manufacturing experience spans product development, material selection, mold-related services and customized production, while its 10 years of export experience supports customers across North America, South America and Western Europe. The company's mission is to provide reliable manufacturing solutions, maintain consistent product quality and build long-term business relationships with international brands, retailers, wholesalers and distributors.