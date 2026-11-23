Aobo Silicone lists polycarbonate, ABS, polyamide, and polybutylene terephthalate as options for plastic overmolding, with stainless steel and aluminum alloys among its metal substrate options. The manufacturer's published LSR injection molding

Plastic Overmolding for Electronic Housings and Connectors

Aobo Silicone identifies electronic housings as an application for its plastic overmolding services. Its automotive silicone rubber parts include LSR-overmolded wiring harness connectors. In an electronic housing, for example, a molded silicone perimeter can provide a flexible sealing surface while the plastic housing maintains the shape needed for assembly. Integrating the sealing edge can also remove a separate gasket installation step where the design permits it. During mold development, the location of the silicone edge, the thickness of the overmold, and the position of the mold parting line affect both assembly fit and the condition of the sealing surface.

Sample approval can address both the molded part and the assembled housing. An engineer can measure the height and position of the silicone edge on the component, then check its compression against the mating surfaces after assembly. If the product has an ingress protection requirement, the complete assembly provides the relevant test configuration. Specifying these checks at the quotation stage helps the buyer and manufacturer agree on which dimensions to inspect on incoming parts and which performance requirements to verify at the assembly level.

Metal Insert Overmolding for Industrial Components

Aobo Silicone's metal overmolding process includes surface preparation and primer application before liquid silicone injection and curing. For a vibration-damping component used in industrial equipment, a metal insert can provide a rigid mounting point while the molded silicone forms the resilient contact surface. The insert drawing can define the alloy and finish, identify the area to be overmolded, and specify which mounting surfaces must remain exposed. Where the geometry permits, an opening or undercut in the insert can provide mechanical retention for the silicone.

The intended operating conditions determine how the bond should be evaluated. For a component subjected to repeated loads or temperature changes, a buyer can define the loading or conditioning procedure and the minimum bond strength the sample must retain afterward. The same review can establish whether the silicone remains correctly positioned around the insert and whether the mounting surfaces still meet the drawing. That gives purchasing and quality teams criteria for sample acceptance that reflect how the part will be used.

Tooling, Sampling, and Production Inspection

Aobo Silicone's published development process starts with a review of the customer's drawings or samples, followed by mold design, mold manufacture, initial sampling, and trial production. During the design review, the manufacturer and buyer can confirm how the insert will be located in the mold, which features control the finished fit, and where excess material at a mold seam could interfere with assembly. For a visible grip surface, the sampling stage can also establish an appearance standard for texture, color, and the transition between silicone and the rigid substrate.

Aobo Silicone describes incoming material checks and in-process inspection of dimensions, appearance, and bond strength. The company reports retaining production samples and inspection records for each batch. If a buyer identifies a dimensional or bonding issue after delivery, those records and samples provide a reference for investigating the affected lot. The company also lists batch material documentation and support for third-party testing.

Before releasing a production order, buyers can specify which records should accompany each shipment and which tests will be performed during qualification. Tying the approved sample to a drawing revision and material specification gives both parties a reference for reviewing later changes in resin grade, metal finish, or silicone formulation that could affect adhesion or fit.

Quoting and Qualifying an Overmolding Supplier

A sourcing inquiry for a custom silicone part can include a revision-controlled drawing, the required substrate and finish, expected order volumes, and the conditions the finished part will face. It can also identify who supplies the rigid inserts. When the buyer provides them, the quotation should account for incoming tolerances, surface condition, and packaging that protects the bonding area in transit. Agreeing on those details early gives the supplier a defined basis for reviewing the material combination and estimating tooling, preparation, and inspection costs.

For international buyers and distributors, separating tooling, sampling, and unit production charges makes supplier quotations easier to compare. The quotation can also establish tool ownership and maintenance responsibilities, minimum order quantities, production lead times, packaging, and shipping terms. For repeat orders, the approved drawing, material specification, and inspection criteria give the distributor a consistent basis for accepting shipments and communicating proposed changes to the end customer. Where the design eliminates a separate fitting operation, buyers can include that assembly saving when comparing the total cost of the overmolded component with their current design.

Aobo Silicone's offering gives OEM buyers a path to evaluate both the material combination and the finished part before committing to volume production. For an electronic housing, that may mean verifying the molded sealing edge in the assembled enclosure. For an industrial metal insert, it may mean checking the bond after exposure to representative loads. Defining those acceptance criteria before tooling approval connects the purchasing decision to the performance the component must deliver in service.

About Aobo (Dongguan) Precision Silicone Rubber Products Co., Ltd.

Aobo (Dongguan) Precision Silicone Rubber Products Co., Ltd., operating as Aobo Silicone, manufactures custom liquid silicone products and solid silicone rubber products in Dongguan, China. Its services include mold design, mold manufacturing, silicone molding, and assembly. The company supplies silicone components for automotive, electronics, medical equipment, and consumer product applications.