MENAFN - GetNews) Machine learning firewall replaces manual regex rules with real-time intent analysis, deploying across web applications and APIs in under five minutes.

Singapore - November 23, 2026 - Gladios Pte Ltd today announced the commercial launch of GladiosWAF, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Web Application Firewall (WAF) designed to provide startups, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), nonprofits, and independent developers with enterprise-grade web security at accessible pricing. Starting at US$5 per month with a free tier, GladiosWAF replaces static regular expression (regex) rules with real-time behavioral intent analysis and deploys across existing technology stacks in under five minutes.

Web applications and application programming interface (API) endpoints face a growing volume of automated threats as attackers adopt generative AI tools to mutate payloads rapidly. According to Akamai's 2026 State of the Internet report, global web attacks increased by 73% between 2023 and 2025. Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report similarly found that software vulnerability exploitation accounted for 20% of breaches, representing a 34% year-over-year increase. In addition, a 2024 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign study demonstrated that an autonomous GPT-4 agent exploited 13 of 15 known real-world vulnerabilities using only basic descriptions.

"Protection should not be a luxury reserved only for Fortune 500 balance sheets," said Karen New, Co-Founder and CEO of Gladios Pte Ltd. "Whether you run an e-commerce storefront, a Web3 platform, a community nonprofit, or an AI startup, you face the exact same automated attack scripts as a tier-one bank. Attackers now use AI to rewrite payloads hundreds of different ways in seconds, far faster than human engineers can write regex rules. Machine-speed threats demand machine-speed defense. We built GladiosWAF so every developer and founder can secure their application for the price of a cup of coffee."

Traditional WAFs rely on thousands of static signatures that require ongoing manual maintenance and tuning to prevent false positives from blocking legitimate users. GladiosWAF uses a proprietary machine learning engine validated across more than 200,000 test payloads to achieve over 99% detection accuracy. Rather than matching fixed patterns, the system evaluates the underlying intent of each HTTP, Representational State Transfer (REST) API, and GraphQL request across URL paths, headers, query parameters, and request bodies. This context-aware approach prevents legitimate queries containing common technical terms such as "select" from being mistakenly blocked, while defending against Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 threats and zero-day variants, including SQL injection (SQLi), cross-site scripting (XSS), server-side request forgery (SSRF), remote code execution (RCE), command injection, and directory traversal.

"GladiosWAF was born out of a universal developer pain point: wasting countless engineering hours writing and rewriting repetitive input validation, sanitization routines, and custom firewall scripts for every project and tech stack," said Nathanael Lui Nai Wah, Co-Founder and CTO of Gladios Pte Ltd. "We asked a fundamental question: What if security could understand malicious intent directly, no matter how clever the obfuscation? With GladiosWAF, developers get dependable security out of the box in under five minutes, freeing them to focus on building core product features."

Built for operational flexibility, GladiosWAF integrates into Node environments, Express, Bun, Nginx, API gateways, and continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines with minimal configuration. Teams can validate performance on live traffic before full enforcement using Shadow Mode, which provides passive logging alongside fail-open and fail-closed toggles. Deployment options include Software as a Service (SaaS), an edge appliance (Pocket WAF), on-premise installations, and air-gapped environments for isolated infrastructure.

GladiosWAF is available at across three pricing tiers.

The free Starter plan includes up to 1,000 intent analyses per month, one API key, an analytics dashboard, and 14-day log retention. The Core plan is priced at US$5 per month for up to 25,000 intent analyses and unlimited API keys, with usage-based expansion available at US$5 for each additional 25,000 analyses. Custom Enterprise plans provide unlimited throughput, dedicated managed-cloud or air-gapped deployments, priority service-level agreements (SLAs), and custom integration engineering.

Additional technical specifications are available in the company's whitepaper at /glw-whitepaper.

Address: 420 North Bridge Road, North Bridge Centre, #02-10, Singapore 188727.

Inquiries can be sent to... or call +65 9788 7969.

About Gladios Pte Ltd

Gladios Pte Ltd is a Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity company founded in 2026 with a mission to make web application and API protection accessible and straightforward for organizations of every size. Co-founded by Karen New (CEO, also CEO of Quest0) and Nathanael Lui Nai Wah (CTO, founder and master trainer at League of Coders), the company developed GladiosWAF to replace static rule sets with an intent-based machine learning engine that mitigates threats in milliseconds. Built by developers for developers, Gladios Pte Ltd aims to extend enterprise-level cybersecurity beyond large corporations.