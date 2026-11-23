MENAFN - GetNews) 20% off sitewide from November 25 to December 1 on wedding, bridesmaid, mother of the bride, evening, and prom dresses, with no minimum purchase.

Los Angeles, California, USA - November 23, 2026 - Missacc, an online brand for affordable formal dresses and special occasion wear, today announced its 2026 Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales. For seven days, from Wednesday, November 25 through Tuesday, December 1, customers can save 20% sitewide with no minimum purchase in two back-to-back sales: Black Friday with code BF20 and Cyber Monday with code CM20.

Designed for Weddings, Holiday Parties, and Everything in Between

The sales arrive as holiday party season gets underway and many couples begin planning 2027 weddings. Whether shoppers are choosing a bridal gown, coordinating a bridal party, finding an elegant look for a mother of the bride or groom, or dressing for a holiday gala, the sale applies across the entire site.

2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers

Black Friday Sale:

November 25–28, 2026. 20% off sitewide. Code BF20

Cyber Monday Sale:

November 29 – December 1, 2026. 20% off sitewide. Code CM20

Minimum purchase: None

Eligible products:

All categories, including wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride and groom dresses, evening gowns, cocktail dresses, prom dresses, and accessories

After-sales policies: Unchanged during the sales

The Cyber Monday Sale begins the day after the Black Friday Sale ends, so savings continue without a gap. The discount applies equally to a single dress or a full wedding-party order.

Plan the Whole Look in One Place

Missacc's collections cover everyone in the celebration. Brides can browse a range of silhouettes and fabrics, bridesmaids can coordinate across a wide color palette, and mothers of the bride and groom can choose from styles with sleeve, length, and jacket options. Evening and cocktail dress collections offer looks for holiday parties, galas, and other formal events.

Find the Right Fit Before You Commit

With more than 10,000 styles in more than 70 colors and over 30 fabrics, shoppers have room to match a palette or a dress code. Sizes run from US 0 to 26W, and free custom sizing is available so dresses can be made to a customer's measurements.

Customers who want to check color and fabric first can order fabric swatches. Missacc's recently relaunched Home Try-On program also lets customers order up to three sample dresses and try them at home for seven days.

Customers can browse the full collection and apply either code at checkout at .

About Missacc

Founded in 2017, Missacc is an online fashion brand specializing in affordable formal dresses and special occasion wear, including wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride and groom dresses, prom dresses, evening gowns, and cocktail dresses. The brand serves customers in more than 25 countries.