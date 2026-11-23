MENAFN - GetNews) Both tracks come from Dream, the debut album from the CEO of Malex Construction, Malex Groups, and Checas Jewelry..

NY, USA - November 23, 2026 - Nono Malenge, the renowned millionaire businessman, entrepreneur, and dynamic artist, has reached a major digital milestone with two standout tracks from his six-track debut album, Dream. On YouTube, “Let Party” has officially surpassed the one-million-view mark with 1Million+ views, while “Saturday” is right behind it with 964,556 views; bringing the two singles to nearly two million combined views on the platform.

Already recognized as a powerhouse in the corporate world, Malenge is rapidly building momentum in the entertainment industry, seamlessly blending his entrepreneurial spirit with his lifelong passion for music. With this breakout performance on YouTube and a rapidly growing fanbase, Nono Malenge will be the next Grammy nominee, marking a landmark achievement for a self-made mogul expanding his legacy into music.

Nearly Two Million Combined YouTube Views for“Let Party” and“Saturday”

Released on October 2, 2026,“Let Party” and“Saturday” have quickly emerged as the leading tracks from Dream, driving significant listener engagement across Malenge's official YouTube presence.

Celebrating the one-million-view milestone for“Let Party,” Nono Malenge shared a message of gratitude with his global audience:

“One million views! One song, one dream, millions of moments! Thank you to everyone who has watched, shared, danced, and supported 'Let Party' by Nono Malenge,” said Nono Malenge.“This achievement belongs to you, our amazing fans. We are just getting started. The journey continues, and the dream is bigger than ever! Let's keep the party going!”

Listeners can stream both tracks directly on YouTube:

“Let Party":

“Saturday”:

Both tracks are featured on Malenge's six-track debut album, Dream, which is now out in full. The deeply personal and high-energy project features the title anthem “Dream Malenge,” along with “Saturday,”“My Love,”“Let Party,”“Xavier Malenge,” and “Get Paid.” Each song draws on his life, mindset, and drive as a self-made entrepreneur who refuses to be confined to a single industry.

Fans and music enthusiasts can stream Dream globally across all major platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and iTunes.

Positioned as the Next Grammy Nominee

The rapid rise of“Let Party” past one million views and“Saturday” approaching the same threshold highlights the growing demand for Malenge's music. As his audience continues to expand globally across digital platforms, Nono Malenge will be the next Grammy nominee, further solidifying his transition from boardroom leader to internationally recognized artist.

From a Multi-Industry Business Empire to the Recording Studio

As the Chief Executive Officer of Malex Construction, Malex Groups, and Checas Jewelry, Nono Malenge has established a formidable multi-industry business empire. With an estimated net worth between $7 million and $10 million, Malenge's success across construction, real estate, corporate enterprise, and luxury jewelry is well-documented.

Stepping behind the microphone to share his artistic vision with the world, Malenge brings the same ambition, discipline, and drive that built his business portfolio into his music career. Whether closing high-stakes deals in the boardroom, expanding his luxury jewelry line, or producing new music in the studio, he continues to redefine the boundaries of modern success and prove that true ambition has no limits.

Live Performances and Upcoming Major Public Concert

In conjunction with the release of Dream, Nono Malenge has been bringing his music to the stage through a series of highly exclusive live events, including two highly successful, invite-only private yacht concerts that offered VIP audiences a premier live experience of his tracks.

While focused on these exclusive gatherings, Malenge's team has confirmed that planning is underway for a major public concert in the very near future. The upcoming public show will give his rapidly growing fanbase the opportunity to experience the energy of Dream live, marking the next chapter in his expanding public persona.

For more information, press inquiries, or to request an interview with Nono Malenge, please contact his media representation team.

Follow and Stream Nono Malenge

For updates, music releases, and concert announcements, follow Nono Malenge on his official channels:



Spotify:

Apple Music:

YouTube: @nonomalenge

Instagram @ nonomalenge Facebook @nono

About Nono Malenge

Born on September 24, Nono Malenge is a millionaire entrepreneur, artist, and the CEO of Malex Construction, Malex Groups, and Checas Jewelry. With a diverse portfolio spanning construction, real estate, corporate enterprise, and luxury jewelry, he has built a reputation for excellence and innovation. Driven by a lifelong passion for music, he is expanding his legacy into the entertainment industry with his six-track debut album, Dream.