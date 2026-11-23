MENAFN - GetNews) Bangladesh's first tax-based loan eligibility score is now live on BDTax, with City Bank as the first partner bank.

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Nov. 23, 2026 - BDTax, an online platform for preparing and filing income tax returns in Bangladesh, today launched BDTax PrimeScore. Your yearly tax return now does a second job: PrimeScore turns it into a score from 300 to 800 and shows which bank loans and credit cards you may be pre-qualified for. It's live now for everyone who files through BDTax, on both mobile and desktop. BDTax's goal is to give its customers a smooth, simple way to get a loan.

Getting your first bank loan in Bangladesh can be difficult. Banks check applicants' Credit Information Bureau (CIB) reports maintained by Bangladesh Bank. If you've never borrowed, your report may contain no previous borrowing history. Some salaried workers and shop owners with regular incomes end up making repeat branch visits and providing extra documents, even though their income is already declared in their tax returns.

PrimeScore uses what's already in your return: your income and your statement of assets and liabilities (what you own and owe). No separate loan form needed. After you file, your BDTax dashboard shows your PrimeScore, estimated chance of approval, and possible loan amounts and card offers from partner banks. Compare home, personal and car loans and credit cards side by side, then start an application from the same screen.

"PrimeScore does not replace the CIB report," said Mahbubul Kabir, chief operating officer of BDTax. "Whether to lend is still the bank's decision."

The CIB check is still required, and the partner bank makes the final decision. For applicants with no credit history, the income declared in their tax return to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) may help simplify the bank's income assessment.

City Bank is the first bank on PrimeScore, and BDTax expects more local banks to join. Do you need a loan to buy a home, a car or pay for something important? If getting your first loan has been difficult, start by filing your tax return at. You can see your PrimeScore as soon as you finish filing.

About BDTax

BDTax is an online platform for preparing and filing income tax returns in Bangladesh. The company is based at DK Tower, 94 Sonargaon Road, Dhaka 1205.