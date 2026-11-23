Paris, France - November 23, 2026 - TONLI PAPER, a trusted global supplier of specialty paper, exhibited at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Booth PLD: F21. On this premier European stage, TONLI demonstrated why leading brands worldwide rely on its materials: exceptional quality, precision customization, and sustainable manufacturing - from concept to market-ready packaging.

TONLI PAPER booth at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

In premium packaging, the material is the message. From luxury beauty and fragrance to fashion and jewelry, discerning brands demand paper that delivers tactile appeal, visual distinction, and sustainability. At Booth PLD: F21, TONLI PAPER showcased a full portfolio engineered to turn packaging into a competitive advantage.

A full spectrum of colored specialty papers, ready for custom projects

Featured products on display included:



Specialty Paper

Black Cardstock

C1S Coated White Board / FBB (Folding Box Board)

Colored Specialty Paper

Coated Art Paper (C1S/C2S)

Woodfree Paper

Brown Kraft Paper

Bleached Kraft Paper

Virgin Kraft Paper Recycled Kraft Paper

Your ideas are unique - your materials should be too. Built on flexibility, continuous innovation, and unwavering sustainability, TONLI PAPER empowers clients worldwide to turn creative concepts into exceptional packaging, backed by a proven record of quality and service.

Custom luxury paper bags in a wide range of colors and finishes

Sustainability is the future of paper. TONLI produces colored specialty papers and packaging materials from renewable, recyclable resources, helping brands create distinctive, responsible packaging that customers notice and the planet appreciates.

Ready to elevate your packaging? Contact TONLI PAPER today to request samples, discuss your next project, or receive a tailored quote.

Partner with TONLI PAPER - where innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship meet. Contact us today to get started.

About TONLI PAPER:

TONLI PAPER is a premier provider of specialty paper and packaging materials, serving global clients with a vast portfolio - from kraft papers to coated art boards. Flexible, innovative, and sustainable, we deliver high-quality, renewable solutions tailored to your unique creative needs.

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