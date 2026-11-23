MENAFN - GetNews) The agency now optimizes client websites for ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews alongside traditional search engines.

New Delhi, India - November 23, 2026 - Sync Soft Solution, a New Delhi based digital marketing and web designing company, now extends its digital marketing and AI search optimization services for the businesses in India and abroad.

The expansion comes as online search is evolving. Consumers are increasingly turning to conversational tools and AI-generated answers to research products, compare services and find businesses, in addition to traditional search engines. That shift has brought new considerations for companies hoping to stay visible across different digital platforms.

Sync Soft Solution is a combination of the traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and AI search optimization. Its services are designed to help businesses improve how their websites and brand information appear across search engines and AI-powered discovery platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini and other emerging interfaces.

The agency's SEO services consist of technical website audits, content optimization, and strategies to improve organic search performance. Its Local SEO campaigns are designed to help businesses reach customers in specific geographic markets by leveraging relevant local search signals and location-based content.

Website development is the other part of the company's service portfolio. Sync Soft Solution is a website design, WordPress development and e-commerce development company specializing in responsive designs, website speed, usability and search engine accessibility. These services allow companies to build or improve their digital platforms, as well as support their overall marketing efforts.

The agency runs paid advertising campaigns on Google Ads and Meta Ads for companies looking to reach audiences. Social media marketing & branding: Provides content planning, visual identity, campaign development, and audience engagement on the leading social platforms.

The company's approach also takes into account performance measurement. Sync Soft Solution uses web analytics and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) to analyze website traffic, user behavior and conversion paths and identify areas for improvement. We want to enable businesses to make more informed marketing decisions and get more out of their existing digital channels.”

“Search is changing and businesses need to understand where and how their customers are finding information,” said Deepak Verma, Founder and CEO of Sync Soft Solution. Traditional SEO is still important, but companies are also starting to look at AI-driven search and conversational interfaces.“We want to help our clients adapt to these changes and keep a strong foundation in website development, content and digital marketing.

The company intends to continue developing its services as search technology and online consumer behavior change. Its wider purpose is to serve more international clients and help businesses build digital marketing strategies that can be measured, improved and adapted over time.

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About Sync Soft Solution:

Sync Soft Solution is an IT solution & digital marketing agency in New Delhi, India. The company was established in 2023 by Deepak Verma and offers services such as website development & search engine optimization, AI search optimization, performance marketing, social media management & branding.

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