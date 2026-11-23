MENAFN - GetNews) Exhibiting from a double booth in Hall 7.1 (Booths 7.1F25 & 7.1F71), the global braking specialist will highlight high-capacity passenger and commercial brake pads, G3000/GG20 brake discs, and tailored OEM/ODM programs for international partners.

Dongying, China - November 23, 2026 - Frontech Brake (Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co., Ltd.), an established manufacturer of complete automotive brake solutions, announced today that it will exhibit at Automechanika Shanghai 2026. Taking place from Wednesday, December 2, through Saturday, December 5, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, the four-day international trade fair will feature Frontech Brake on-site throughout the event at its expanded double booth in Hall 7.1, Booths F25 and F71 (7.1F25 & 7.1F71).

As global aftermarket distributors and original equipment buyers demand stricter environmental compliance, quieter braking acoustics, and superior thermal durability, Frontech Brake will utilize Automechanika Shanghai 2026 to connect directly with international partners and present its high-volume manufacturing capabilities.

Flagship Exhibition Products: Engineered for Stability, Safety, and Margin

At Booths 7.1F25 and 7.1F71, Frontech Brake will spotlight its primary friction and rotor product lines, engineered to deliver reliable stopping power and strong commercial returns for global buyers:



Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Brake Pads: Serving as the company's core business and highest-demand product line, Frontech's brake pads and heavy-duty CV-brake pads span four advanced formulation systems: semi-metallic, low-metallic, ceramic, and Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO), supported by an in-house formulation library of nearly 100 specialized compounds. Engineered for consistent performance across varied operating conditions, the pads maintain a stable friction coefficient of 0.4–0.5 (tested between 20°C and 200°C, at 40%–60% relative humidity, and under 3–5 MPa braking pressure). Under extreme heat, thermal fade resistance preserves over 85% of normal-temperature braking efficiency at 300°C, restricting stopping distance extension to no more than 10%, and retains at least 70% efficiency at 500°C. For enhanced acoustic comfort, every pad integrates chamfered slots with noise-dampening insulation to keep average operating noise below 70 dB. Frontech supports large-scale global orders with a dedicated monthly production capacity of 400,000 sets.

High-Precision Brake Discs: Positioned as a flagship, high-margin offering, Frontech's brake discs are produced using high-purity cast iron and an independent melting process to guarantee metallurgical consistency that strictly meets G3000 and GG20 standards. To eliminate rotor vibration and ensure smooth wheel-end operation, 100% of Frontech brake discs undergo automated dynamic balancing inspection to strictly control residual unbalance prior to shipment. Complete Braking System Portfolio: Alongside its core friction and rotor lines, the company will showcase its full range of brake shoes, brake drums, brake calipers, and complete, ready-to-install brake kits.

Region-Specific Product Programs for Global Markets

Understanding that regulatory standards, road conditions, and purchasing preferences differ across territories, Frontech Brake has organized its Automechanika Shanghai 2026 showcase around dedicated solutions for three key export regions:



North America: Tailored to meet stringent North American environmental mandates, Frontech offers eco-friendly, copper-free brake pad formulations backed by verified AMECA test data. Recognizing regional procurement preferences, the company also provides bundled caliper-and-brake-pad packages alongside heavy-duty bus and truck brake pads and large-diameter commercial rotors.

Europe: Engineered for European aftermarket compliance, Frontech supplies ECE R90-certified braking components that meet strict environmental indicators. Its European lineup emphasizes proven semi-metallic formulations that combine dependable high-speed braking performance with strong price competitiveness. South America: Built to withstand demanding road surfaces and diverse vehicle fleets, Frontech's South American range focuses on superior brake pad wear resistance, fully matched hardware kits, and protective surface coatings on brake discs. Both semi-metallic and ceramic formulations are available at highly competitive price points aligned with regional market expectations.

Strategic Cooperation Models for B2B Partners

Throughout the four-day exhibition at Hall 7.1 (7.1F25 & 7.1F71), Frontech Brake's international sales and engineering representatives will conduct one-on-one consultations with four core buyer segments:

High-capacity supply partnerships designed for core volume buyers seeking dependable replenishment and long-term commercial value.Flexible, responsive supply programs built to support distributors operating local sales networks and regional warehousing facilities.Comprehensive OEM and ODM manufacturing services, including custom packaging design, private branding, and tailored friction formulation development.Precision component production backed by strict quality validation and scalable delivery schedules.

Exhibition Quick Reference



Exhibition: Automechanika Shanghai 2026

Dates: December 2–5, 2026 (Wednesday–Saturday, 4 Days)

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, China Booth Numbers: Hall 7.1, Booths F25 & F71 (Double Booth: 7.1F25 & 7.1F71)

About Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Dongying, Shandong, China, Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (Frontech Brake) brings 22 years of specialized experience delivering automotive braking system solutions to more than 150 customers across 80 countries. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes brake pads, brake discs, brake shoes, brake drums, brake calipers, and brake kits, achieving a vehicle model coverage rate of up to 99%.

Supported by a dedicated team of 30 specialists and an annual delivery capacity of 30 million brake discs and 10 million sets of brake pads, Frontech Brake enforces a 100% product inspection process and guarantees 100% on-time order delivery. Backed by a 24/7 online sales and customer support team, the company remains committed to building reliable, long-term partnerships across the global automotive industry.

Contact Frontech Brake at email... or phone +86 19154608822