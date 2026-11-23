MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced on Monday that it had imposed temporary flight restrictions at airports south of Moscow, including Kaluga International Airport, suspending aircraft arrivals and departures as a precautionary measure to ensure aviation safety.

In a statement, the agency said the temporary restrictions on aircraft operations were introduced to ensure flight safety, without disclosing the specific reasons behind the measures or how long they would remain in effect.

//Petra// AF