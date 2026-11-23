Russia Imposes Temporary Flight Restrictions At Airports South Of Moscow
Moscow, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced on Monday that it had imposed temporary flight restrictions at airports south of Moscow, including Kaluga International Airport, suspending aircraft arrivals and departures as a precautionary measure to ensure aviation safety.
In a statement, the agency said the temporary restrictions on aircraft operations were introduced to ensure flight safety, without disclosing the specific reasons behind the measures or how long they would remain in effect.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment