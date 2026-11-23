MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dublin, Nov. 23 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday met with the executive directors of Enterprise Ireland, Kevin Sherry and Mark Christal.

Held in Dublin, the meeting explored opportunities for cooperation with Enterprise Ireland in the areas of start-ups, innovation, business and international expansion, in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Investment, and the Jordan Forward programme.

The two sides discussed ways of working with Enterprise Ireland to foster innovation and accelerate start-up growth, alongside establishing Jordan as a strategic gateway for Irish companies looking to grow their footprint in the region.

The meeting also touched on Ireland's approach to economic expansion and global competitiveness.

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, Jordan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Manar Dabbas, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

//Petra// AF