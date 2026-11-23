MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Volodymyr Pavlichenko said this on Monday at a meeting of the UN Security Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We need peace, but a comprehensive, just and lasting one, based on the compliance with the principles of the UN Charter and backed by legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine,” the diplomat stressed.

According to Pavlichenko, the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia, which have resumed in Abu Dhabi, should move to the leaders' level, and Kyiv is ready for this.

Ukraine had also proposed starting with a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure and at sea in order to protect shipping and global food security. It also supported the US initiative to stop attacks on energy facilities and, accordingly, strikes on Russian oil refineries.

“Russia said no,” the diplomat noted.

He also recalled that on November 19, Putin stated that Russia would no longer discuss a ceasefire covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea.

Pavlichenko emphasized that Ukraine was acting within its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“Crimea is Ukraine, and everything on Ukrainian territory is Ukrainian, including the so-called Kerch Bridge. When it comes to what is ours, we have the right to act as we see it,” the diplomat said.

He added that Ukraine shared the assessment of U.S. President Donald Trump, who said at a press conference in Washington that Putin was going through difficult times. According to Pavlichenko, Ukraine would continue to increase pressure on Russia.

He stressed that Russian terror continued despite Putin's statements about peace, including during his visit to Shenzhen. Moscow is trying to portray itself to the international community as a peacemaker and even a victim, while continuing to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including energy, transport, food and water facilities.

According to Pavlichenko, Russia's demand that Ukrainian troops withdraw from Donetsk and Luhansk regions“is not a compromise and is not a road to peace; it would open the road for Russia's next offensive.”

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The diplomat stressed that Russia's current territorial gains could not serve as grounds for imposing terms on Ukraine. Pressure on the aggressor must be maintained and intensified, while Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders must be fully restored.

“Ukraine has the right to choose its alliances. There can be no limits on our Armed Forces and no imposed neutrality. And no decisions on Ukraine's security can be taken without Ukraine,” the diplomat said.

He emphasized that Russia had started the war and could end it at any moment. No complicated peace negotiations or additional formats were needed for this.

“Concessions by the victim have never brought peace. Pressure on the aggressor and the strength of the defender will,” Pavlichenko stressed, urging international partners to remain united in their support for Ukraine and to show the same courage as Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, the UN Security Council, chaired by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, convened a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.