The following is a statement UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the conclusion of COP31

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands. But this setback does not change the facts. There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science.

Temperatures keep shattering records. Climate extremes keep intensifying. Emissions remain far too high. And every delay makes our task harder and more costly. The world is now poised to exceed the globally-agreed limit of a 1.5 degree temperature rise. The window to keep that overshoot as short and shallow as possible is rapidly closing. The take-home message from COP31 is clear: the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis – and it must do it now.

That starts with facing up to how we got here. Those who profit from the destruction of our planet must never dictate the terms of the fight to save it. Fossil fuels are driving the climate crisis.

The continued addiction to coal, oil and gas is fueling climate chaos, exposing economies to price shocks, and undermining energy security. We can't put out the fire while pouring fuel on it. Yet powerful fossil fuel interests continue to take a page from Big Tobacco's playbook: distorting the science, delaying policy, blocking action, and piling up huge profits while people everywhere pay the price.

At COP28 in Dubai, all countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner. The task now is to accelerate that transition, finance and deliver it.

I welcome countries coming forward with concrete plans to do so.

We must build on the roadmaps advanced by the Brazilian COP30 Presidency on transitioning away from fossil fuels and reversing deforestation and forest degradation. The UN Climate Promise will support countries in turning those roadmaps into action. To limit the magnitude and duration of the 1.5 degree overshoot, we need deep and rapid emissions this decade.

Major emitters must lead. Developed countries must deliver on finance. And every country must do their part. We also need far stronger protection for those on the frontlines. Developed countries must make good on their commitment to lead on tripling adaptation finance and ensuring that support reaches those who most need it. Put dates and dollars behind that pledge now. Lives depend on it.

The countries that did least to cause this crisis cannot be left to face its worst consequences alone. This is a matter of climate justice.

The true test of climate action will be what happens beyond the negotiating halls: whether fossil-fuel dependence falls; clean energy surges; grids are built and modernised; methane emissions are slashed; forests are restored; finance reaches developing countries; and people everywhere are protected from climate extremes, including through our Early Warnings for All initiative.

The United Nations will remain a committed partner in that mission.

As delegations depart COP31, I thank president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Government and people of Türkiye, and the city of Antalya for their hospitality; COP31 president Murat Kurum, president of Negotiations Chris Bowen and their teams; and the UNFCCC secretariat for their tireless work. And, finally, I want to send a message to civil society, young people, Indigenous Peoples, scientists and frontline communities:

The climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground. Neither can we. Keep spreading the facts. Keep demanding action. Keep turning up the heat. Hold governments and companies to account. And never relent in the fight for climate justice. I will be with you every step of the way.