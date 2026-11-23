MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent (NYSE: NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor events:



UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. Gary Corona, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 12:10 p.m. EST.

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. Gary Corona, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 10:50 a.m. EST.



A webcast will be available on nVent's Investor Relations website at .

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at .

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

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Media Contact

Kevin H. King

Vice President, Global Communications

nVent

763.291.0526

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