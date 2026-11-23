MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainesville, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CPAmerica, Inc. Welcomes McMahon & Associates and RG & Co. CPAs

Gainesville, Fla. (November 23, 2026) – McMahon & Associates, headquartered in Munster, Ind., and Rivero, Gordimer & Company (RG & Co. CPAs), headquartered in Tampa, Fla., have joined CPAmerica, Inc., an accounting association of independent, certified public accounting firms that provides shared best practices, networking opportunities and access to expert global and domestic resources for member firms.

McMahon & Associates was approved for membership in September, while RG & Co. CPAs was approved during CPAmerica's 2026 Annual Practice Management Leadership Retreat in October.

McMahon & Associates provides a wide range of professional services, including accounting and bookkeeping, tax, audit and financial statement services, consulting, payroll and business valuation. The firm's experienced team is dedicated to helping businesses and individuals navigate financial complexities while supporting long-term growth and success.

“Joining CPAmerica is a natural next step for our firm. We are looking forward to expanding the services we can offer our clients, sharing best practices with respected peers, and gaining access to new resources, technology, and training. Together, we expect to strengthen our ability to deliver proactive advice, grow with our clients, and attract and develop top talent-while keeping the personal, trusted relationships our clients value most,” said McMahon & Associates shareholder and president Karen McMahon.

RG & Co. CPAs is a full-service accounting and advisory firm providing audit and assurance, tax, accounting, valuation, and advisory services. The firm serves clients across a variety of industries, delivering personalized guidance and strategic solutions to help businesses and individuals meet today's evolving financial and operational challenges.

"After assessing the benefits of an alliance and intensely reviewing several groups, our firm made the decision to join CPAmerica. We found the member base and management team aligned very well with our goals and objectives, not only in what we felt we could gain, but also in what we could contribute. We found the transparency of sharing, along with their commitment to privacy, very important. There is so much happening in our profession at this time, and with our goal of remaining independent and continuing to grow our brand and serve our clients as competitively as possible, joining CPAmerica was an easy decision for our current owners and will serve our next generation of leaders. CPAmerica brings together leading independent accounting and advisory firms to support professional growth, best-practice sharing, and ongoing collaboration. As a member of Crowe Global, CPAmerica extends its reach internationally, giving members access to a network of high-quality firms and resources across the globe,” said RG & Co. CPAs shareholder Michael E. Helton.

“CPAmerica is built on the belief that successful firms become even stronger when they share their knowledge, experience and perspectives with one another. McMahon & Associates and RG & Co. CPAs bring the quality, leadership, and willingness to collaborate that we look for in our members. We are pleased to welcome both firms and look forward to the contributions they will make to our association, as well as the value they will gain from their fellow members,” said CPAmerica president and CEO Grace Horvath

Prospective firms undergo a comprehensive quality review to ensure they meet CPAmerica's high standards. Only firms that demonstrate excellence and earn approval from the Council of Members are invited to join.





About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at .

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11-23-26 CPAmerica welcomes two new members CPAmerica welcomes two new members

CONTACT: Amy Azoulay, Senior Marketing Manager, CPAmerica, Inc. 352-727-4070 |...