MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CallingAgency adds more than 50 sales representatives to strengthen outbound prospecting and appointment setting across North America.

New Castle, DELAWARE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallingAgency adds more than 50 sales representatives to strengthen outbound prospecting and appointment setting across North America.







CEO on the Expansion

CallingAgency, a B2B cold calling and B2B lead generation company, announced the expansion of its outbound sales operations across the United States and Canada.

The company has added more than 50 sales representatives, bringing its team to 450+, extended its daily calling window from 8 to 12 hours through staggered shifts, and increased monthly calling capacity by 40%.

The expansion aims to help SaaS and B2B companies maintain consistent prospect outreach, qualify potential buyers, and book more sales meetings without expanding their internal sales departments.

With more than 50 new sales representatives, 12 hours of daily calling coverage and 40% more monthly calling capacity, CallingAgency can now support more client campaigns at the same time.

50+ New Reps and Extended Calling Hours

The additional representatives will support SaaS companies, IT service providers, and other B2B businesses targeting North American buyers. CallingAgency has also extended its calling hours to reach prospects across Atlantic, Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones.

The expanded operations will provide dedicated cold calling, appointment setting, lead qualification, and prospect follow-up. CallingAgency expects the increased capacity to support more client campaigns while maintaining consistent outreach during local business hours.

The additional representatives will also allow CallingAgency to distribute calling workloads across more campaigns while maintaining dedicated support for existing clients. This added capacity will also help teams manage higher call volumes and scheduled follow-ups.

Why CallingAgency Is Expanding Its Outbound Operations

B2B companies need consistent prospecting to maintain their sales pipelines. However, internal sales teams often divide their time between finding new prospects, following up with existing leads, conducting demos, and closing deals.

Building an in-house sales development team also involves recruitment, training, technology, and ongoing management costs. Businesses targeting multiple markets may need additional resources to maintain outreach across different regions.

The expansion gives businesses greater flexibility to scale their outbound activity as sales targets, campaign volumes, and market priorities change.

The increased capacity also allows the company to accommodate additional calling campaigns while helping existing clients maintain consistent contact with potential buyers throughout their sales cycles.

What the Expanded Cold Calling Programs Include

CallingAgency structures its outbound programs around each client's target audience, sales goals, and industry requirements. Businesses can choose from the following services based on their outreach needs:



B2B Cold Calling: Representatives contact potential buyers based on the client's target industries, company profiles, and geographic markets.

Appointment Setting: Callers schedule qualified meetings and share relevant prospect information with the client's sales team.

Lead Generation and Qualification: Teams identify suitable prospects, assess their business needs, and confirm their interest.

Prospect Follow-Up: Representatives reconnect with previous contacts, inbound inquiries, and prospects who need more time before scheduling a meeting.

Outsourced SDR Support: Dedicated callers manage prospecting activities while internal sales representatives focus on active opportunities. CRM Updates and Reporting: Campaign teams document conversations, call outcomes, and appointment activity for ongoing performance monitoring.

For SaaS companies, these programs can support product demo scheduling, target-account outreach and follow-up with trial users. IT service providers can use similar campaigns to introduce managed services, software solutions and other technology offerings.

Clients can use these services individually or combine them into a broader outbound program, depending on their sales team's needs and existing resources.

CEO on the Expansion

“Businesses need consistent conversations with qualified prospects, but building an internal calling team takes time. Our expansion gives clients more calling capacity without the need to hire and train additional staff,” said Sajal Bhadra, Founder and CEO of CallingAgency.

He explained that the expanded team and longer calling hours will help clients reach more decision-makers while keeping their internal sales teams focused on closing deals.

How CallingAgency Manages Outbound Campaigns

Each campaign begins with an onboarding process that defines the client's ideal customer profile, target markets, sales objectives and qualification requirements.

CallingAgency then develops targeted contact lists and calling scripts. Its representatives contact prospects, assess their needs and schedule meetings when they meet the client's criteria.

Throughout the campaign, teams record call outcomes, prospect feedback and appointment activity in the client's agreed reporting system. Weekly reports help clients monitor conversations, booked meetings and overall campaign progress.

Campaign reviews also help identify recurring objections, shifts in prospect interest and opportunities to improve future conversations. Clients can use this feedback to refine their sales messaging, and every campaign follows U.S. telemarketing rules and Canada's CRTC Unsolicited Telecommunications Rules, including internal do-not-call requests.

Results for Growing B2B Teams

Since 2017, CallingAgency has booked 70,000+ meetings for 2,100+ companies, helping businesses expand their sales opportunities and build multimillion-dollar sales pipelines. Beyond SaaS and IT services, its campaigns cover logistics, commercial cleaning, insurance, real estate, cybersecurity, and many other industries it serve.

Recent campaign results include 190 appointments for an insurance company in 11 months, 187 for a commercial cleaning business in 11 months, 178 for a merchant services provider in 8 months, 144 for a logistics company in 11 months, and 106 for a telecom company in 8 months.

CallingAgency documents more achievements through its case studie, benchmarks and cold calling statistic. The company holds ratings of 5.0 on G and Clutc, and 4.5 on Trustpilo.

Availability

The expanded cold calling programs are now available to businesses across all industries throughout the United States and Canada, with calling teams operating during local business hours.







Expansion at a Glance

About CallingAgency

CallingAgency provides outsourced cold calling, lead generation, appointment setting and sales development support. Founded in 2017 and based in New Castle, Delaware, the company has served 2,100+ businesses across 50+ industries in the US, Canada, and Australia through industry-focused outbound campaigns, dedicated sales representatives and campaign performance reporting.

Press Inquiries

Sajal Bhadra

sales [at] callingagency.com

(888) 875-0799



4060 N. Dupont Hwy, Ste 2, New Castle, DE 19720