MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AxiomPrint's custom labels feature raised Spot UV and foil produced on a CARTES machine, plus Peel & Reveal, variable data, and tamper-evident options.

Glendale, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxiomPrint, a commercial printing and technology-driven print platform, continues to expand its custom label printing capabilities. Its custom roll labels can add raised texture and metallic foil to a design, give a small label a second printed layer, carry a different code on every label in a run, and show when a takeout bag or box has been opened.







AxiomPrint expands custom label capabilities with raised Spot UV, raised foil, and specialty packaging labels.

Each format answers a specific packaging problem: a logo on a cosmetics bottle that should feel different from the rest of the label, a jar with more ingredients and directions than its label can fit, or a delivery order that needs to arrive with its seal intact.

Raised Foil and Raised Spot UV Labels

Raised Spot UV Roll Labels apply a raised, glossy coating to selected parts of a design, such as a logo, a pattern, or a key detail, and are used on bottles, boxes, and bags. Raised Foil Roll Labels build up metallic foil so it is both shiny and textured to the touch, a finish suited to cosmetics, gourmet foods, wine, craft beer, spirits, and specialty products.

Both finishes are produced on the CARTES machine, a roll-to-roll digital finishing system for raised Spot UV, tactile effects, and metallic foil on labels.

“Whenever I look at new print technology, I ask one question: what will this let our customers do?” said Gary Bayatyan, CEO and founder of AxiomPrint.“With the Cartes, the answer was easy. We can put raised Spot UV and foil right on a label, so the moment you pick up the product, you can see the detail and feel it.”

More Room for Product Information

Small containers run out of label space quickly. Peel & Reveal Roll Labels add a resealable top panel that opens to a second printed layer, with room for ingredients, directions, warnings, multilingual information, QR codes, or promotions. Double-Sided Roll Labels print on both sides of a clear label, adding space for branding or product information on bottles, jars, and boxes.

Some packaging needs different information on every label. Variable Data Labels can give each label its own serial number, barcode, QR code, batch information, or personalized text, for uses such as tracking, inventory, registration, personalization, and marketing.

“A lot of brands have more to say than the front of a label can hold,” Bayatyan added.“Peel & Reveal gives them that extra room without making the package feel crowded. That's how I judge anything new we bring in. If I can see exactly how it helps our customers do more, it's worth doing.”

Tamper-Evident Labels for Takeout and Food Delivery

Food Delivery Labels seal takeout bags, boxes, and food containers. Breakaway cuts tear when the package is opened, and the same label can carry the restaurant's logo, a safety message, a QR code, order details, or a promotion.

Tamper-Evident Labels go across a package closure and tear or separate when it is opened. They are used on takeout bags, bakery and pizza boxes, meal-prep containers, and catering packages. If a bag or box arrives with the label torn, the customer can see a sign of possible tampering.

Explore Custom Roll Labels

AxiomPrint also produces standard custom roll labels for product packaging, shipping, and branding. Businesses can compare label options and materials and start a project at axiomprint.com/pages/custom-labels-stickers.

About AxiomPrint, Inc.

AxiomPrint is a full-service commercial printing company based in Los Angeles, specializing in high-quality print, packaging, and large format solutions. With advanced technology, fast turnaround times, and a customer-first approach, we help businesses bring their ideas to life through reliable and scalable print production.

Press Inquiries

Gary Bayatyan

gary [at] axiomprint.com



4544 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91204