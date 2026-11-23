MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New DTIS website adds modernized layout and an easier interface for both organizations and individuals seeking background screening services

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Trusted Identity Services (DTIS), an FBI-approved and TSA Designated Aviation Channeling Service Provider with more than two decades of experience, is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website.For over 20 years, DTIS has processed fingerprints and biometric background checks for individuals, employers, licensing applicants, and government agencies across Florida and nationwide. With more than 100 live scan fingerprinting locations throughout Florida, including partner sites at The UPS Store and local sheriff's offices and others, as well as locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Nevada, DTIS transmits submissions directly to the FBI and state agencies without middlemen or unnecessary delays.The new website at makes it easier for applicants and organizations to navigate background screening requirements, locate nearby live scan sites, register an account, and schedule appointments online in minutes. Visitors can explore step-by-step guidance and FAQs for Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Level 1 and Level 2 screenings, nationwide personal FBI Identity History Summary (“rap sheet”) requests under Departmental Order 556-73, and group screening options for employers.Though the website features a fresh, modern layout, DTIS's commitment to data privacy, accuracy, and responsive American-based customer support has not changed. The company maintains FISMA-compliant data security, an error rate below the government average, secure 24/7 online access for Departmental Order results, mail-in fingerprint card processing, SOC II Certification, centralized employer billing, and onsite mobile fingerprinting for organizations managing larger teams.“Our new website represents another important step in DTIS's continued growth and commitment to improving the customer experience,” said Eric Lapp, CEO of Digital Trusted Identity Services.“We've made it easier for individuals and businesses to access our FBI fingerprinting services nationwide, as well as our extensive network of Florida Level 2 fingerprinting locations. As we continue to expand our reach and capabilities, our focus remains on providing secure, reliable, and convenient fingerprinting solutions while making the process as simple as possible for our customers.”About Digital Trusted Identity Services (DTIS)Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Digital Trusted Identity Services (DTIS) is an FBI-approved channeler and biometric background check provider with over 20 years of experience serving individuals, businesses, healthcare providers, schools, nonprofits, and government agencies. DTIS also operates the Transportation Security Clearinghouse as a TSA Designated Aviation Channeling Service Provider for more than 300 airports and 30 air carriers nationwide. Through 90+ live scan locations in Florida, additional sites in Virginia, Maryland, and Nevada, mail-in processing, and onsite mobile collection, DTIS delivers accurate, FISMA-compliant fingerprinting backed by U.S.-based customer support.For more information, please visit .

Eric Lapp

Digital Trusted Identity Services (DTIS)

+1 703-797-2562

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Digital Trusted Identity Services (DTIS) announces launch of new website News Provided By ForeFront Web November 23, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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