MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sourced from 150-year-old French forests, the collection features 10 and 12 inch wide planks up to 13 feet long, handcrafted and finished in Bryan, Texas.

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hardwood Design Company, the Bryan, Texas maker of handcrafted wide plank hardwood flooring, is putting its French Oak Collection forward for architects, interior designers and homeowners planning luxury custom homes across the United States. The collection is made from oak sourced directly from France, milled from the lumber of forest trees that are 150 years old or more, and every board is finished by hand in Bryan before it ships to the project site.The company chose to source its French Oak from France itself so that the floor carries the true heritage of the material. Trees of that age grow slowly, and their trunks give the width and length a large floor needs. The result is a board with extraordinary grain patterns and rich color, ranging from golden browns to warm honey tones, with grain that moves from tight and refined to larger, more pronounced figure. Subtle knots, cracks and wormholes are left in the boards as a record of the tree's growth in the French forest, which is why the same floor can suit a modern interior as comfortably as a traditional one.Scale is what sets the collection apart. Hardwood Design Company makes its French Oak wide plank flooring in single widths of 10 and 12 inches, with board lengths running from 3 to 13 feet and averaging 10 feet. That combination of width and length means fewer seams across a great room or long gallery, so the grain reads in long, generous lines from one end of the space to the other. The boards are offered in solid and engineered construction, in 1 inch and 7/8 inch thicknesses, and the engineered boards carry a 5 to 8 mm sawn wear layer, so the surface of every board is real sawn French Oak.Texture and finish are developed for each home. The collection is available in the company's signature Natural Face texture, which is hand sanded and hand shaped to preserve the character and movement of the surface layer during the company's proprietary drying process, keeping the undulations, saw marks and natural character of the board. Clients can also choose a flat sanded surface or the company's hand-scraped hardwood flooring, where each board is scraped by hand. Finishes include a durable, low maintenance urethane and a penetrating oil that brings out a richer depth of color, and every color blend is developed in-house and applied by hand.The same wood can continue overhead. The company's French Oak tongue and groove ceilings are made in engineered single widths of 10 or 12 inches with lengths up to 13 feet, so a great room can carry one species, one proportion and one finish from the floor to the ceiling.Because every board is made to order and finished by hand, Hardwood Design Company produces a limited quantity of flooring each month. Each project begins with a conversation about the home, its architecture and the look the client has in mind, and the company's design consultants then help settle the platform, texture and finish before handmade samples are made for active custom builds and whole-home renovations. Once the floor is finished and reviewed in Bryan, it ships to project sites across the continental United States, where the majority of the company's work is based.Hardwood Design Company has been guided by the same principles since 1998: thoughtfully sourced, locally made and authentically crafted. The French Oak Collection brings those principles to one of the most storied flooring woods in the world, and gives architects and homeowners a floor that is worthy of its name.

Emma Sivess

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Hardwood Design Company Brings Its French Oak Collection to Luxury Custom Homes Across the United States News Provided By Unlimited Content November 23, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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