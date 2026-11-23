Unicycive Therapeutics CEO Shalabh Gupta joins the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference to discuss the company's development of innovative kidney disease treatments, including oxylanthanum carbonate and UNI-494.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: UNCY), a biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET.Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.About Unicycive TherapeuticsUnicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead investigational treatment is oxylanthanum carbonate, a novel phosphate-binding agent for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis. Unicycive's second investigational treatment UNI-494 is intended for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. It has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for the prevention of Delayed Graft Function (DGF) in kidney transplant patients and has completed a Phase 1 dose-ranging safety study in healthy volunteers. For more information, please visit Unicycive and follow us on LinkedIn and X.Investor Contact:Kevin GardnerLifeSci Advisors...Media Contact:Unicycive Therapeutics...SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitAdditional Contact:

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Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

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Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 23, 2026, 20:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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