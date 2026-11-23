MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film 'Kaali Kheti', has revealed the favourite performance of his co-actor in the film, Jackie Shroff.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Jackie Shroff and director Haris Imtiyaz Khan in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film. He said that 'Gardish' is his all-time favourite performance of Jackie Shroff.

He told IANS,“'Gardish' my favourite film of all time. Not just films, but the songs and the film, I have not seen a person who did not think 'Gardish' was a great film. It is one of the brilliant films. I think it must be his favourite also, if I am not wrong. It's a cult”.

He further mentioned that he longed to work with his childhood icon, and 'Kaali Kheti' gave him the opportunity to work with his idol.

He shared,“I have been seeing him, I have been wanting to work with him. Not just being an actor, but as a human what he is. Our natures are quite similar. Our voices are also quite similar to each other. It is an amazing combination which he thought of. So the whole team was very good. When you see on the monitor, sometimes you feel after so many years, we also know, we will do this, we will do that”.

“In each frame, I felt that there is no need of grading, no need of color correction, no need of anything. You feel that the film will look like this, and it will look like this. It was a great experience”, he added.

Meanwhile, written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, 'Kaali Kheti' is currently playing in cinemas.