MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's Karoon Oil and Gas Production Company has created the conditions to increase daily crude oil production by 10,000 barrels.

According to information from National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), this was announced by the company's director of engineering and construction, Afshin Arya.

"As part of the project to lay two pipelines, work has been completed on a 10-inch pipeline to transport crude oil from the eastern side of the Karun River. This project was implemented using horizontal directional drilling (HDD) technology," he noted.

Arya added that as part of the project, two pipeline lines, each 3.5 kilometers long, were laid to transport crude oil from oil wells east of the Karun River to the "Ab-Teymour" production center.

Arya said that, given the need to route the pipelines along the bottom of the Karun River, horizontal directional drilling technology was used. Drilling was carried out over a distance of 700 meters for each pipeline, for a total of 1,400 meters, and for safety reasons, the pipelines were laid at a depth of 30 meters below the river's surface.

According to Trend's calculation based on information from Iran's Karoon Oil and Gas Production Company, the Ab-Teymour oil field was discovered in 1967. However, production at the field did not begin until 1971. To date, 53 oil wells have been drilled at this field, and it currently produces 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Iran intends to increase production at this field to 300,000–400,000 barrels per day.