Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 47 2026
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
| Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 13 November 2026
|13,384
|905.15
|12,114,559
|Monday, 16 November 2026
|3,500
|916.10
|3,206,353
|Tuesday, 17 November 2026
|3,500
|911.67
|3,190,838
|Wednesday, 18 November 2026
|3,500
|904.92
|3,167,210
|Thursday, 19 November 2026
|3,500
|896.17
|3,136,596
|Friday, 20 November 2026
|2,500
|895.83
|2,239,569
|In the period 16 November 2026 - 20 November 2026
|16,500
|905.49
|14,940,566
|Accumulated until 20 November 2026
|29,884
|905.34
|27,055,125
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,893,476 treasury shares corresponding to 11.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
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SBB2026NovDec Week 47
2026-11-23 FBM26-72 SBB-w47 ENG
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