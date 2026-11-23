







Good Housekeeping's 2027 Travel Awards celebrates exceptional hotels, resorts, destinations, and travel experiences around the world. Winners are selected following an extensive evaluation process involving more than 125 travel testers, including GH staff, travel industry experts, and trained consumer evaluators. The evaluations spanned hundreds of travel experiences and services across five continents, with criteria including attraction appeal, accessibility, lodging variety, and safety.

Located along the scenic Kissimmee River in Central Florida, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo offers guests an immersive cowboy inspired getaway offering unforgettable family adventure and memories for years to come. Spanning more than 1,700 acres, the resort features a variety of accommodations, including glamping tents, teepees, and luxury Conestoga Wagons. The experience is further enhanced by River Ranch Cattle Company Chophouse & Bar, a ranch chic steakhouse, the River Country Water Park, an extensive lineup of activities, including horseback riding, airboat rides, swamp buggy, and its signature Saturday Night Rodeo, the longest-running weekly rodeo in the United States.

“This award speaks to the dedication of the Westgate River Ranch team to create memorable experiences for every type of traveler, whether they're seeking an adventurous family vacation, a unique glamping escape, or an authentic taste of the Old Florida. We're proud to offer an experience unlike any other and we appreciate the recognition from the Good Housekeeping evaluators,” said Jared Saft, Chief Operating Officer of Westgate Resorts.

Since its founding in 1982, Westgate Resorts has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service. Today, the company's portfolio includes nearly 60 resort properties supported by approximately 9,000 Team Members. In August 2026, Westgate announced the expansion of its presence with the opening of Westgate Bimini Bay, broadening its signature service and experience beyond North America for the first time. For more information or to plan a stay, visit .

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, Myrtle Beach, and now Bimini in The Bahamas, Westgate's first Caribbean destination. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Exclusive vacation packages can be found at WestgateReservations.com. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: