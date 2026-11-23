MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP has launched aninto whether certain officers and directors offailed to manage BillionToOne in an acceptable manner, breaching their fiduciary duties to BillionToOne, and whether BillionToOne and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result. Attorney Joseph A. Pettigrew is heading the investigation-



On November 18, 2026, Fuzzy Panda Research released a report revealing an undisclosed investigation into Medicare fraud at BillionToOne. If you own BillionToOne common stock, join our investigation on behalf of BillionToOne and its shareholders by filling out the form here.



If you own BillionToOne common stock and you wish to discuss this investigation-at no cost for you- please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or ....

About this investigation – FAQ:

Q1: What is this ongoing investigation into BillionToOne about?

A: According to our investigation, owners of BillionToOne common stock have been impacted by massive potential civil liability and reputational damage against BillionToOne from systemic Medicare fraud.

Q2: How does this Scott+Scott investigation work?

A: Joining our investigation is easy and at no cost for you. By filling out the form here, we will let you know your rights as a BillionToOne shareholder, and how the process works and what you can expect. If you currently own BillionToOne stock, we look forward to hearing from you.

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