American engineered hardwood flooring brands compared - HUDSON OAK guide»

A brand-by-brand guide to engineered wood flooring brands in the United States, from Bruce and Shaw to Carlisle, including which floors are made in the USA.

- Adam Krasinski, Managing Partner, HUDSON OAK

WY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Engineered hardwood has become one of the most popular ways Americans choose a real wood floor. It offers the look of hardwood with better stability over concrete and radiant heat. But American engineered hardwood flooring brands differ widely in how their floors are built, how thick the real wood surface is, which species they offer, and whether their floors are made in the USA.

To help homeowners, interior designers, architects and builders compare their options, HUDSON OAK, an American engineered wood flooring brand, has compiled an overview of ten U.S. engineered hardwood flooring brands. HUDSON OAK is one of the ten brands listed. All details come from each brand's own published materials, and brands are listed alphabetically, without ranking.

10 American engineered hardwood flooring brands

1. Bruce (AHF Products): One of the best-known hardwood flooring names in the United States. Most of its engineered collections are made in the USA. Its Hydropel line pairs a real wood surface with an ultra-high-density core and is rated waterproof for up to 36 hours.

2. Carlisle Wide Plank Floors: A family business making floors to order in Stoddard, New Hampshire, since 1966. Its engineered wide plank flooring has a 4 mm wear layer over a Baltic birch base, in widths up to 12 inches.

3. From The Forest: A Wisconsin manufacturer focused on engineered wood flooring, with collections built on plywood or HDF cores.

4. Hallmark Floors: Based in Ontario, California. Its sawn-cut engineered collections use a 4 mm wear layer on wide planks, including European oak.

5. HUDSON OAK: An American brand of engineered wood flooring with genuine European oak and American black walnut surfaces, in six finishes. Its Performance Collection pairs a 0.6 mm real wood surface with a 1/2-inch high-density HDF core and RiverSeal sealed edges, in plank and herringbone, for glue-down or floating installation. HUDSON OAK flooring for the U.S. market is made in the USA from select European oak and American black walnut.

6. Mannington: Based in Salem, New Jersey. Its hardwood line is entirely engineered, including oak and walnut herringbone with a ScratchResist finish.

7. Mullican Flooring: Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, where its Tennessee Artisan engineered collection is made from Appalachian white oak and hickory. Its Castillian collection offers European white oak.

8. Provenza Floors: A U.S.-owned company based in Southern California, known for wide-plank engineered European oak with nominal wear layers from about 2 mm to 4 mm.

9. Shaw Floors: Based in Dalton, Georgia. Its Repel engineered hardwood adds a water-resistant barrier backed by a Splash-Proof Warranty, and several Repel styles are listed as made in the USA.

10. Somerset Hardwood Flooring: A family-owned manufacturer in Somerset, Kentucky, using Appalachian hardwoods. Its SolidPlus engineered flooring is 1/2 inch thick with a 3 mm dry-sawn wear layer and is approved for installation over radiant heat.

Engineered hardwood made in the USA

An American brand is not always an American-made floor. Under Federal Trade Commission rules, an unqualified "Made in USA" claim means all or virtually all of a product is made in the United States. Many brands sell domestic and imported collections under one name, so shoppers should check the country of origin for the specific product, not just the brand. Among the brands above, Carlisle, HUDSON OAK, Mullican, Somerset and many Bruce and Shaw collections describe their engineered floors as made in the USA.

European oak, walnut and herringbone options

European oak is prized for its calm grain and pale, matte looks. Among the brands listed, Hallmark, HUDSON OAK, Mullican and Provenza offer engineered European oak. For walnut, Carlisle, HUDSON OAK, Mannington and Somerset offer walnut flooring. For herringbone engineered wood flooring, options include HUDSON OAK and Mannington.

Engineered hardwood for kitchens and busy homes

Kitchens, entries and homes with kids and pets ask more of a wood floor. Bruce Hydropel is rated waterproof for up to 36 hours, Shaw Repel adds a water-resistant surface barrier, Mannington offers a ScratchResist finish, and HUDSON OAK seals plank edges with RiverSeal to help keep everyday spills out of the joints. None of these make a wood floor suitable for standing water, so spills should still be wiped up promptly.

How to compare engineered hardwood brands

Wear layer: The real wood surface ranges from about 0.6 mm to 4 mm or more. Surfaces of about 2.5 to 4 mm can usually be sanded and refinished. Thinner surfaces are renewed by recoating the finish.

Core: Plywood and HDF (high-density fiberboard) cores are both more stable than solid hardwood. HDF is denser and very flat.

Installation: Check whether the floor can be glued down, floated or nailed, and whether it is approved over concrete and radiant heat.

Emissions and warranty: Look for TSCA Title VI certification and read what the warranty covers.

"Many shoppers assume an American brand means an American-made floor, and the two are not always the same," said Adam Krasinski, managing partner of HUDSON OAK. "We put the published facts in one place, including our own, so homeowners and designers can compare engineered hardwood brands on construction and origin."

The full comparison, with specification tables, brand profiles and sources, is available in the HUDSON OAK guide to American engineered hardwood flooring brands. Companion guides cover engineered hardwood made in the USA, European oak engineered flooring brands, engineered walnut flooring brands, herringbone engineered wood flooring brands, and engineered hardwood for kitchens and busy homes.

Disclosure: this overview was compiled by HUDSON OAK, which makes one of the floors listed. Details are taken from each brand's published materials as of November 2026 and may change.

About HUDSON OAK

HUDSON OAK is an American flooring brand of engineered wood flooring with genuine European oak and American black walnut surfaces for residential and commercial interiors. HUDSON OAK is a member of the National Wood Flooring Association. Learn more at hudsonoak.

Adam

Krasinski

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American Engineered Hardwood Flooring Brands: 10 U.S. Makers Compared News Provided By Hudson Oak November 23, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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