Elite Educational Enterprises is now a Recognized Training Organization of the National Workforce Registry Alliance.

IACET-accredited training organization joins NWRA's Recognized Training Organizations as it expands professional development for educators nationwide

- Sheika Petteway, Founder and CEO, Elite Educational EnterprisesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Educational Enterprises (EEE), an IACET-accredited professional development organization serving early childhood educators and leaders, has been approved for Training Organization Recognition (TOR) by the National Workforce Registry Alliance (NWRA).The NWRA is a national nonprofit that strengthens the state early childhood and out-of-school-time professional registries that track training, credentials and career growth for more than 1.8 million members of the workforce. Through TOR, the NWRA identifies training organizations that meet its standards for quality, qualified instructors, clear learning outcomes and accurate training records.Several state registries have used or considered NWRA TOR status when reviewing training organizations, including Arizona, California, Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. The recognition supports EEE as it works with state registries to bring its training to more educators across the country. Each state sets its own approval requirements."Early childhood educators deserve high-quality training wherever they teach," said Sheika Petteway, Founder and CEO of Elite Educational Enterprises. "This recognition from the National Workforce Registry Alliance affirms our commitment to excellence and opens the door for Elite to serve educators and leaders across the country."For child care directors and teachers, the recognition offers added confidence that Elite's training meets national standards for quality and accurate record keeping. It also supports EEE's work to make its courses easier to use toward state training requirements as it expands beyond Texas.Petteway brings more than 25 years of experience in early childhood education. She has presented at national and state conferences, including NAEYC, SECA and TXAEYC, and has trained for organizations such as Volunteers of America and United Way.EEE's training is aligned with the Council for Professional Recognition's Child Development Associate (CDA) subject areas and awards IACET Continuing Education Units. Courses are offered in English and Spanish through online, live virtual and in-person formats for teachers, directors and administrators.As a TOR member, EEE will also take part in NWRA discussions on aligning training transcripts and recognizing training across states. Read the full announcement on the Elite Educational Enterprises blog.About Elite Educational EnterprisesElite Educational Enterprises is an IACET-accredited professional development organization serving early childhood educators and leaders. Founded by Sheika Petteway, EEE has trained more than 100,000 educators and partners with more than 200 organizations. EEE offers training in English and Spanish through online, live virtual and in-person formats. Learn more at or connect with Elite at linktr/eliteresultsnow.About the National Workforce Registry AllianceThe National Workforce Registry Alliance is a charitable, nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen Early Childhood and Out-of-School-Time Professional Registries and the workforce they support. Learn more at .

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Elite Educational Enterprises Earns National Recognition from the National Workforce Registry Alliance News Provided By Elite Educational Enterprises November 23, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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