Article Features a Q&A with Dr. Jasper Baur, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of the Company's Safe Pro AI Subsidiary from the Recent Ukraine Mine Action Conference Where it Was Awarded the Top Prize for“Scalable Innovation”

Safe Pro Group's SpotlightAITM gains international attention following its Scalable Innovation Award, with technology that has analyzed over 3.2 million drone images and identified more than 60,200 explosive remnants of war in Ukraine.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI)

- Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO, Safe Pro Group Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the“Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that Dr. Jasper Baur, its Chief Scientist and co-founder of its Safe Pro AI subsidiary, was featured in a Q&A with Ukrinform, Ukraine's national news agency, about the use of the Company's patented AI technology in demining activities in the country. The Q&A interview can be read by clicking HERE.Safe Pro Group Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:Ukrinform is the only national news agency of Ukraine and was founded in 1918 and has the largest network of regional and foreign news bureaus in the country. The Q&A interview was conducted last week during the Ukraine Mine Action Conference held in Brussels, Belgium. At the international event, Safe Pro AI's cloud-based demining solution, SpotlightAI was selected as the winner of the“Scalable Innovation” award in the Mine Action Innovation program, a global competition funded by donations from the European Union and organized by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), recognizing its real-world operational use and potential for wide-scale deployment.“We are grateful for the recognition of our ongoing work in Ukraine, where for the past four years we have been dedicated to using the power of American AI to support the brave men and women who demine Ukraine each day and face massive challenges in doing so. Our teams remain committed to our mission of helping eliminate the threats of landmines and explosive remnants of war to civilians around the world,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.According to Ukrainian authorities and international partners, roughly 129,000 to 133,300 square kilometers of Ukraine's territory, more than 21% of the country's area, remain potentially contaminated by landmines and explosive ordnance. Using existing methodologies, surveying and clearing this land could take more than a decade and cost more than $27.6 billion, according to The World Bank's Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (February 2026).SpotlightAITM utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAITM can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAITM can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a“bird's-eye view” of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have now analyzed more than 3.2 million drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 60,200 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 16,405 hectares (over 40,520 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAITM analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually. Real-world Ukraine detection statistics and imagery can be found at Safe Pro AI's Landmine and UXO Detection Counter atFor more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.About Safe Pro Group Inc.Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .Forward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding its ability to create new AI models for use in landmine and UXO detection, its ability to secure scale its application for widescale adoption and the acceptance and continued use of its solutions by potential government, military, and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including”believes,””estimates,””anticipates,””expects,””plans,””projects,””intends,””potential,””may,””could,””might,””will,””should,””approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at . Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:...Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:...To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitAdditional Contact:

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Safe Pro (Nasdaq: SPAI) AI demining work featured in Ukrinform, Ukraine's national news agency.

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Safe Pro's AI-Powered Humanitarian Demining Work Featured in Ukrinform, the National News Agency of Ukraine News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 23, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Technology



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