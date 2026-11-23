MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Zoth says its community token sale on Sonar by Echo became oversubscribed during the first week after opening on 16 November 2026. In an announcement dated 23 November, the company also introduced tokenized Anthropic stock as an alternative way for eligible participants to receive cashback.

The sale remains open until 29 November, according to Zoth. Oversubscription does not mean every contribution will receive a full allocation: the company says allocations will be determined after the window closes, with priority arrangements and refunds for amounts that are not allocated.

What has changed since the sale opened

The update follows Zoth's original community-sale announcement, which we covered in our report on the $500,000 Sonar round. The new information is the company's claim that demand has exceeded the round and its addition of another cashback option.

Zoth has not disclosed a final committed total or an oversubscription multiple in the new press release. The oversubscription statement should therefore be understood as a company-reported demand milestone, rather than an independently audited fundraising figure.

The company's sale website lists a $500,000 target. That target is different from the individual contribution limit, which Zoth states is $500,000 per wallet.

Allocation and refund timetable

Zoth says contributions will be reviewed from 30 November to 4 December, with allocations finalised on 5 December. Any portion not allocated is to be returned to the contributing wallet under the sale terms.

Existing zMAG7 holders receive what the company describes as guaranteed allocation when using the same KYC/KYB-verified wallet that holds their zMAG7. Buyers entering through a referral link receive priority allocation. Other eligible participants are allocated from the remaining round.

Those conditions make wallet identity and eligibility relevant to the process. A contribution, a requested amount and a confirmed allocation are different stages; participants should rely on the final allocation and refund records rather than assuming an initial payment guarantees the full requested purchase.

Cashback is capped at 7% for a buyer

Under the announced terms, eligible referral buyers receive cashback equal to 7% of their final allocation, while the referrer receives 5% of the same purchase. Existing eligible zMAG7 holders can also receive 7% cashback.

The buyer's cashback is capped at 7%. A zMAG7 holder who also uses a referral link does not receive two separate 7% payments. Equally, the combined buyer-and-referrer percentages should not be presented as a 12% cashback entitlement for a single buyer.

Zoth says cashback becomes claimable on 5 December, with eligible non-US participants able to choose zMAG7 or tokenized Anthropic stock. US participants receive an equivalent benefit in Zocta Points instead, according to the announcement.

Tokenized exposure is not an IPO allocation

Zoth describes zMAG7 as an onchain strategy holding tokenized exposure to Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, NVIDIA and Tesla, built using Coinbase Tokenized Stocks on Base.

The new Anthropic cashback option is described as tokenized stock exposure. It is not presented here as a direct allocation in Anthropic's IPO, and Zoth explicitly states that it is not affiliated with Anthropic. Readers should examine the relevant instrument's issuer, rights, restrictions and redemption arrangements rather than assuming it gives the same legal position as directly registered shares.

Three prices with different lock-up schedules

The Platinum option is priced at $0.180 per token, with 35% unlocked at the token-generation event, followed by a two-month cliff and five months of linear vesting. Zoth describes full vesting as seven months after that event.

Gold is $0.135, with 25% unlocked initially, a three-month cliff and six months of linear vesting. Silver is $0.090, with 15% initially unlocked, a six-month cliff and six months of linear vesting. Their stated full-vesting periods are nine and 12 months respectively.

The lower token prices therefore come with longer restrictions. A discount is not a guaranteed investment return, and a future token-generation event should not be confused with immediate transferable token delivery.

Participation is subject to KYC/KYB, jurisdiction restrictions and the sale terms. Digital assets can lose all their value. The company's announcement is available on the official Zoth blog, while detailed participation conditions and timelines are published on the sale website.

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