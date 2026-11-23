MENAFN - B2Press)The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in export credit insurance and support eligible exports from Hong Kong SAR to ICIEC Member States.

The two institutions signed the MoU on the sidelines of the Berne Union Annual General Meeting, held in Tokyo from 16 to 19 November 2026.

The MoU establishes a framework for sharing risk through co-insurance of eligible export transactions from Hong Kong SAR to ICIEC Member States and reinsurance of risks insured by HKECIC. The cooperation aims to increase the insurance capacity available to support exporters trading with these markets.

The framework also covers the exchange of information and technical expertise in risk assessment, underwriting, claims management and recoveries across short-term trade credit insurance and medium- and long-term export credit insurance.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, stated: "Expanding trade requires more than market access; it requires the confidence to manage risks across borders. Our cooperation with HKECIC creates new opportunities to combine expertise and insurance capacity, helping exporters reach markets across our Member States while supporting stronger and more diversified trade relationships. We look forward to translating this partnership into tangible business opportunities."