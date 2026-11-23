MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

All three currencies convert into crypto and back, in amounts of any size

Dubai, UAE, 23rd November 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, FCE (First Crypto), licensed by VARA to provide Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer Services, has added US dollar and euro IBANs. Individuals and companies can now send dollars and euros, alongside dirhams, from their own bank accounts through dedicated IBANs held with Zand Bank.







Clients convert dollars, euros or dirhams into crypto and receive them in their own wallet. The route works in both directions: stablecoins sent from the client's own wallet are converted into dollars, euros or dirhams and withdrawn to the client's own existing bank account.

FCE converts amounts of any size. Up to USD 100,000 converts in seconds, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Larger amounts convert within minutes during business hours, at a rate a personal manager agrees with the client before the conversion.

The UAE received an estimated USD 104.8 billion in on-chain value between July 2025 and June 2026, 32% more than a year earlier, according to Chainalysis.

“Our clients, private individuals and companies alike, asked us to add the currencies they keep their money in. Dollars and euros were at the top of the list. Now all three currencies convert into stablecoins and back in one licensed platform, with IBANs in the client's own name,” said Harry Constantinou, Chief Executive Officer of FCE.

Individuals and companies start in the FCE mobile app or at fce. Eligibility is confirmed at verification.

About FCE

FCE (First Crypto) is a platform where the banking system meets the stablecoin economy & is licensed by VARA to provide Virtual Asset Broker-Dealer Services. Individuals and companies fund conversions in US dollars, euros and dirhams and convert them into USDT, USDC, BTC and ETH and back, in the mobile app, on the web and with a personal manager.

Office: Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Office 1702, Downtown Dubai, UAE.

Website: fce

First Crypto Exchange L.L.C. | VARA-licensed VA broker-dealer | Reference No: VL/26/04/004. Regulated in Dubai, UAE.

Risk warning: Virtual assets may lose their value in full or in part and are subject to extreme volatility. You may lose all the money you invest, and you do not benefit from any form of financial protection.