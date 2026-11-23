

The world approaches a dangerous period of warming above 1.5°C.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Caribbean Community ( CARICOM ) expresses its deep disappointment that Parties at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision that would have set out the urgent action needed as the world approaches a dangerous period of warming above 1.5°C.

The statement from the Caribbean Community outcome of COP31 continued: