CARICOM Disappointed At COP31
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The world approaches a dangerous period of warming above 1.5°C.
GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Caribbean Community ( CARICOM ) expresses its deep disappointment that Parties at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision that would have set out the urgent action needed as the world approaches a dangerous period of warming above 1.5°C.
The statement from the Caribbean Community outcome of COP31 continued:
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