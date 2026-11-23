MENAFN - UkrinForm) Quantum Systems, the German defense company, told Ukrinform about the development.

“We must continue improving our interceptor drones and ramping up their production to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. Russia is constantly adapting its strike systems, so we are working closely with Ukrainian brigades to improve our solutions accordingly. Successful interceptions demonstrate the importance of this work,” said Sven Kruck, one of Quantum Systems' co-CEOs.

According to the company, the interception took place during combat trials of the SPYS in Ukraine and marked another successful deployment of the drone against Russian strike drones from the Geran family.

“We started with STRILA to counter earlier Geran-type UAV models, while SPYS and Skyron are our response to the latest threats. We cannot afford to stand still,” Kruck stressed.

Quantum Systems noted that the SPYS interceptor drone is being developed to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from high-speed attack drones powered by jet engines.

According to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Russia began using a new Geran-5 K5-K variant to attack Ukrainian cities in early autumn 2026. In terms of its characteristics, the aerial vehicle is essentially a small cruise missile. Its cruising speed exceeds 450 km/h and can reach 1,000 km/h during certain maneuvers. Its maximum flight altitude is approximately 6 km. These characteristics make the target significantly more difficult to intercept.

Quantum WIY Industries (QWI) is a joint venture between German defense company Quantum Systems and Ukrainian drone manufacturer WIY Drones, established as part of the Build with Ukraine initiative.

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As Ukrinform reported, in October 2026, Quantum Systems announced plans to supply Ukraine with tens of thousands of SPYS interceptor drones to counter Russian jet-powered Geran-4 and Geran-5 attack drones.

Photo: SPYS interceptor drone (WIY Drones)