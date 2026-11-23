MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

“The Perm refinery is located more than 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. It is one of Russia's leading oil refineries, with a designed processing capacity of approximately 13 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces more than 60 types of products and is involved in supplying the Russian military,” the General Staff said.

The General Staff noted that this time, in coordination with the Russian resistance movement Chornaya Iskra (Black Spark), three key processing units at the refinery were hit: AVT-2, AVT-5 and the isomerization unit.

“AVT units are atmospheric-vacuum distillation units where the refining process begins: crude oil is separated into fractions that are subsequently used to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil. Without these units, the refinery cannot process crude oil. The isomerization unit increases the octane rating of gasoline, meaning that without it the refinery cannot produce high-quality fuel,” the General Staff explained.

On the same day, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan for the second time in just a few days, hitting four storage tanks.

Earlier, on November 19, three RVSP-50000 storage tanks, each with a capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters of oil, were hit at the same facility. Kaleykino is one of the key hubs of Russia's main oil pipeline network, where oil from various regions is received and blended before being transported to refineries.

The General Staff emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces, exercising their right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining Russia's military and economic potential and forcing it to end its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Drones attack Kaleykinopumping station in Russia's Tatarstan – social media

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on November 23, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk petroleum products plant in Russia's Rostov region, as well as a Pole-21 electronic warfare system and a Pantsir air defense missile-gun system.

First photo for illustrative purposes