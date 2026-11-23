MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- President of the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) Khaled Al-Fanatseh welcomed on Monday the regulatory and technical arrangements nearing completion by the Social Security Corporation (SSC) to extend insurance coverage to smart-application workers.

In a statement, Al-Fanatseh said the mechanism to be adopted by the SSC is a qualitative step capable of providing essential insurance protection for gig-economy workers, marking a promising start to a long-awaited measure.

He emphasized that protecting workers in this rapidly expanding employment model has become a fundamental necessity, highlighting work-injury insurance in which the SSC offers advanced coverage by global standards alongside other equally critical social insurance benefits.

Al-Fanatseh praised the Cabinet's approval of the amended Social Security Coverage Bylaw, which obligates all smart-application operators to enroll their workers under the SSC umbrella and entered into force following a Royal Decree.

He disclosed that the SSC has finalized draft executive instructions slated for imminent approval, under which all app-based workers will be mandatorily covered starting January 1. Al-Fanatseh added that the financial and technical framework developed by the SSC, in cooperation with the federation and its partners, will not impose any financial burden on workers for their enrollment.

//Petra// AF