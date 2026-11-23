MENAFN - GetNews) SmartKey Agency's dental marketing field notes use records from Sofia clinics to show what practice owners can learn from booking activity, reception logs and consultation attendance.

SOFIA, Bulgaria - Nov. 23, 2026 - SmartKey Agency published a review on Medium on 22 November 2026 about how patients find, contact and book with dental practices in Sofia. Written by agency founder Dimitar Georgiev, the review draws on almost nine months of agency work, using campaign reports, online booking data and reception records to show where practice owners can look for gaps between an enquiry and a visit.

In Shabab Dental Clinic 's seven-day reporting period from 15 to 22 November, the online booking platform recorded 50 first-time unique visitors and five bookings. The agency identified the smartphone booking flow as a priority for review. The figures combine visitors across devices, so the team would need a device-level breakdown to see where people using phones leave the process.

The full field notes,“What brings a dental patient back, and what gets a new one through the door?”, are available on Medium. @smartkey/what-brings-a-dental-patient-back-and-what-gets-a-new-one-through-the-door-c98569cfe032

The review also looks at what reception can learn after a booking is made. In a separate set of implant and full-mouth restoration appointments scheduled from 15 October to 13 November, reception recorded 12 attended visits and 15 missed visits. Six of the 33 appointment records had no attendance result. The campaign register gives the clinic a place to begin checking where follow-up needs attention and where staff still need to record an outcome.

Those two sets of figures cover different dates and count different activity. The weekly booking report looks at traffic to one online platform. The appointment register follows a separate group with appointments already scheduled. A clinic that wants to calculate how many enquiries turn into attended visits needs to follow the same group through each step.

The agency's review suggests tracking the original enquiry source, whether an appointment was booked, and whether the patient attended. Reception can record cancelled, rescheduled and missing outcomes separately. This gives the practice a way to decide which problem to investigate first. A website team can check how easily a visitor can select a clinician and appointment time. Reception can review which messages help patients get in touch when their plans change.

The same approach helps when reviewing marketing reports. An online appointment can follow a search, an ad, a social post or a direct visit. Keeping a separate entry for an unknown source lets the practice report a booking without guessing where it came from.

The field notes also follow an earlier group of enquiries at TwinDent. Four years after people signed up for a whitening offer, two emails to the 133 reachable addresses brought in eight clients.

The publication accompanies SmartKey Agency's new dental marketing guide, which brings together examples of local search, social content and consultation follow-up for general dentistry, orthodontics and implant practices. services/dental-clinic-marketing/

About SmartKey Agency

SmartKey Agency is a founder-led digital marketing agency based in Sofia, Bulgaria. It works with businesses on Google visibility, marketing planning and execution.