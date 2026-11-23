New agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre expands G®CELLS manufacturing development into Europe, following fast-charging battery breakthroughs, Rio Tinto collaboration and initial customer evaluations.

DALLAS, Texas, November 23, 2026 – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) announced a new milestone in its international battery development strategy, signing an initial service agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) in Coventry, England, to manufacture its next-generation G®CELLS Graphene Aluminum-Ion Battery technology.

The agreement represents another step toward expanding GMG's battery manufacturing capabilities beyond Australia and advancing the potential commercialization of its ultra-fast-charging graphene batteries for industrial energy storage, automotive applications, mining equipment and other high-performance energy markets.

Under the agreement, GMG will develop, manufacture and supply battery materials from its Battery Development Centre in Brisbane, Australia, while UKBIC will manufacture and form the battery cells at its Coventry facility. Initial production activities will focus on pouch-format G®CELLS, establishing an additional manufacturing development pathway in the United Kingdom.

Battery Breakthroughs Support Manufacturing Expansion

The UK agreement follows GMG's previously announced improvements in its G®CELLS battery technology, developed under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto, with technical support from the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana.

GMG reported several significant performance milestones in October 2026:



48% increase in battery energy density

1,000 charge-and-discharge cycles without measurable performance reduction under the reported test conditions

94% energy efficiency Six-minute fast charging

These results, if replicated at commercial scale, could position GMG's graphene battery technology for applications requiring rapid charging, high power output, extended battery life and reduced equipment downtime.

Importantly, GMG also recently announced that it had begun supplying G®CELLS pouch cells to potential customers for early-stage testing and evaluation, marking progress toward commercial validation.

Global Expansion Across Europe, Mexico and Asia-Pacific

The UK manufacturing agreement adds to GMG's expanding international footprint. Earlier this month, the company announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Brenntag Química, S.A.U., part of Brenntag SE (XETR: BNR), initially covering Spain, Italy and Portugal for its THERMAL-XR®, G® LUBRICANT and G® FLUID graphene products.

GMG also established an exclusive distribution arrangement with GrafnoMex for G® LUBRICANT in Mexico, targeting opportunities in automotive manufacturing, transportation and industrial applications.

The company's broader portfolio includes G FLUID graphene-enhanced coolant for AI data centers, THERMAL-XR® energy-efficiency coatings and G® LUBRICANT, which has demonstrated fuel-consumption reductions of up to 10% in company-reported testing.

Commercialization Opportunities Through 2027

GMG previously reported more than 300% year-over-year revenue growth for fiscal 2026 and has expanded its graphene manufacturing capabilities through its Gen 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Plant in Queensland.

The addition of UKBIC to its battery development program provides GMG with another manufacturing development resource as it works to transition G®CELLS from laboratory testing and early customer evaluation toward scalable production.

For investors monitoring GMG/GMGMF, the combination of UK battery manufacturing, Rio Tinto collaboration, improving battery performance, international distribution agreements and expanding graphene production capacity represents several potential catalysts heading into 2027.

Successful manufacturing validation and customer adoption could strengthen GMG's position in the expanding markets for next-generation batteries, energy storage, advanced materials, AI infrastructure and industrial energy efficiency. However, the initial UKBIC service agreement does not itself establish commercial-scale production or guaranteed customer orders.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is an Australian clean-technology company developing and commercializing graphene-enhanced solutions across energy efficiency, thermal management, industrial applications and next-generation energy storage.

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