DALLAS, Texas, November 23, 2026 - Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) has signed a letter of intent with Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. for King Grass supply to its proposed 25-million-gallon-per-year cellulosic ethanol plant in Frostproof, Florida, advancing a key part of its commercialization strategy: connecting local agriculture with domestic fuel manufacturing.

The proposed arrangement contemplates up to 300,000 dry tons of King Grass annually, requiring approximately 7,500 acres of cultivation, with an initial 10-year term and five-year renewal options. Binding supply commitments would require a definitive purchase agreement, while transportation and delivery schedules remain under negotiation.

Understanding the Billion-Gallon Opportunity

In the announcement, management identified a broader Central Florida opportunity involving more than 300,000 acres potentially convertible to King Grass cultivation, which it estimates could support over one billion gallons of biofuels annually. This regional resource estimate extends beyond the acreage contemplated by the LOI and the proposed Frostproof plant.

To put that scale into perspective, one billion gallons equals approximately 23.81 million 42-gallon barrels by liquid volume, or roughly 2.74 million gallons daily. It is also 40 times the proposed Frostproof plant's annual output. This is a volume comparison not an assertion that ethanol contains the same energy as 23.81 million barrels of crude oil.

Alongside Blue Biofuels Inc (OTCQB: BIOF) investors are watching Nexus Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXAT), Concorde Ltd (NASDAQ: CIGL) and VivoSim Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS) actively trading across multiple sectors.

Why the Supply LOI Matters

Feedstock availability is central to evaluating a biofuel plant's economics. Identifying where biomass would grow, how much could be delivered and how it would reach the facility helps BIOF estimate costs and gives prospective lenders a clearer basis for assessing the project.

Local sourcing could reduce transportation distances while creating opportunities for farmers and agricultural landowners.

Technology and Development Progress Support the Strategy

Blue Biofuels' wholly owned, patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology converts plant cellulose into fermentable sugars used to produce ethanol. Its feedstock flexibility includes King Grass, sugarcane bagasse, corn stover and other agricultural residues.

The company previously completed its Department of Energy Phase II SBIR project, supporting technology scale-up toward commercialization, and engaged Global Management Partners for commercial-facility engineering work.

BIOF's Integrated Demonstration Unit connects biomass processing, sugar production and fermentation. Sustained operation is intended to generate evidence on yields, throughput, energy consumption and costs to support final engineering and financing discussions. Successful demonstration remains an important milestone.

Through licensed Vertimass technology and its VertiBlue Fuels joint venture, BIOF also plans downstream conversion of ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel and renewable gasoline. The King Grass LOI therefore advances one foundational element of a broader biomass-to-fuel strategy.

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is a Florida-based renewable-fuels technology company developing its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar process for producing cellulosic ethanol from non-food biomass. Through licensed Vertimass technology and VertiBlue Fuels, it is pursuing SAF and other renewable fuels.

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