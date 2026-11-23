A new battery-storage order, proposed biomass supply agreement, sustainable road materials and carbon-market access highlight four companies' commercial strategies.

DALLAS, Texas, November 23, 2026 - KULR Technology Group (NYSE American: KULR), Blue Biofuels (OTCQB: BIOF), Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) and Karbon-X (OTCQB: KARX) are pursuing opportunities across battery energy storage, domestic renewable-fuel production, lower-carbon infrastructure and environmental commodities. Their latest developments offer investors distinct milestones for evaluating commercial execution and future growth.

KULR Technology: $14.8 Million Order Supports Japan Energy Storage Deployments

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) announced a new $14.8 million purchase order for its KULR ONE Max (K1M) energy storage platform, supporting power-as-a-service battery energy storage deployments in Japan.

The company expects to ship approximately $6.2 million of the order before year-end 2026, with the remaining $8.6 million expected in 2027. The order provides a delivery schedule spanning two calendar years, putting manufacturing execution, shipments and customer deployment in focus. Expected shipment values should be distinguished from revenue recognized under applicable accounting requirements.

Blue Biofuels: King Grass Supply LOI Supports Florida Ethanol Project

Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) has signed a letter of intent with Ben Hill Griffin, Inc. covering delivery of up to 300,000 dry tons of King Grass annually for its proposed 25-million-gallon-per-year cellulosic ethanol plant in Frostproof, Florida.

The proposed 10-year supply arrangement supports feedstock planning and project-financing discussions, with binding commitments dependent on a definitive agreement. BIOF's patented Cellulose-to-Sugar technology converts plant biomass into sugars for ethanol production, while its broader strategy includes converting ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel and renewable gasoline.

Management separately estimates that more than 300,000 potentially available acres across Central Florida could support over one billion gallons of annual biofuel production. That figure describes a potential regional opportunity requiring substantial additional facilities, investment and development, beyond the proposed Frostproof plant.

Verde Resources: BioAsphalt and Soil Stabilization Target Infrastructure Efficiency

Verde Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) develops sustainable infrastructure technologies, including its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform and TerraZyme-based soil stabilization.

The company's strategy connects material innovation with practical construction needs: improving resource efficiency, supporting lower-carbon road construction and helping infrastructure markets #TransitionToZero®. Manufacturing relationships and industry collaborations provide pathways toward broader adoption.

For investors, field performance, production capacity, customer orders and repeat commercial use offer measures of progress as Verde works to translate its technologies into infrastructure applications.

Karbon-X: CITSS Registration Expands Compliance Carbon-Market Access

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB: KARX) has completed registration under the Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS), enabling direct participation in California's regulated compliance carbon market.

The registration allows Karbon-X to source, hold and transact eligible compliance allowances and offset credits within California's program and its linked Québec system. The development expands the company's North American trading infrastructure following its entry into European Union and Canadian regulatory frameworks.

The commercial significance rests on turning market access into transaction activity, customer relationships and trading revenue. Registration establishes participation capability; it does not itself represent a contract award or guarantee trading income.

About the Companies

KULR Technology Group provides energy storage and related technology solutions. Blue Biofuels develops biomass-to-ethanol technology and plans renewable-fuel production. Verde Resources develops sustainable infrastructure materials and technologies. Karbon-X operates an environmental commodities business spanning carbon markets and related services.

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